Corporal Shirat Yam Amar (18). This Observation Soldier in the Border Defense Corps’ 414th Unit, from Kiryat Ono, was killed on October 7th, 2023, when Hamas terrorists overran the Nahal Oz IDF outpost. (Photo: TOI).

“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. If flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.” – Unknown

This inspirational quote is certainly suitable to honor the sacrifice of the heroes of Israel. I thank God such men and women in the IDF lived and live; fought and fight. I thank them for their heroism in the defense of their country -Israel- and of their Jewish culture, which is the basis of mine as a Westerner, an American and a Baptist Christian. Their defense of Israel and of their Jewish culture is thus the defense of our shared Western culture and of the origins of Christianity too, for which I can only be extremely thankful.

I shall respectfully bring here each week information and photos published on Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel related to the fallen brave men and women of the IDF, in the hope that by remembering those we lost, we shall honor them, thank them and keep them alive in our memory, as much as we thank God for lending them to us during the time they lived and served in this world. To their families in Israel, my most heartfelt gratitude and recognition goes without saying.

IDF Corporal Shirat Yam Amar, 18, was killed on October 7th, 2023, when Hamas terrorists overran the Nahal Oz IDF outpost.

Amar had only enlisted in the IDF at the end of August 2023. She had finished up her basic training on October 4th, and arrived at the Nahal Oz outpost the following day. Less than 48 hours later, she was slain in the Hamas onslaught along with 14 other fellow Observation Soldiers.

Her brother said she called him at 6:54AM that Saturday and told him that terrorists had stormed across the border and “to warn everyone,” while he heard the sounds of grenades and volleys on gunfire in the background. She assured her family that everything was OK and that she had to hang up to run to the bomb shelter. That was the last they heard from her.

She was considered missing for several days until her family was informed that her body had been identified. She was buried on October 12th, 2023, in Petah Tikva, being survived by her parents, Keren and Moshe, and her brothers Yonatan and Ben.

Her younger brother, Ben, 12, wrote on Instagram that his sister had “the most perfect laugh, we called you ‘shikuti’ at home because you always wanted us to kiss you and to pay attention to you and you succeeded in that. You were always here for us, I love you always and I am sure that you are in heaven and sitting in the chair of honor like a true queen. I love you a lot, you are the best sister I had in my life, a sister who everyone looked at and loved.”

Her father, Moshiko, told the Kan public broadcaster that his daughter “really wanted to be an Observation Soldier, really wanted to serve the country.”

“Yam was a girl of fields, Yam didn’t hang out in the malls,” said Moshiko. “She rode on horses, she ran barefoot through the wheat fields.”

“She was so vibrant, she was blossoming, she was goal-oriented,” he said.

She had a sewing machine at home, he added, “she would sew, her room was full of pictures of clothing that she designed,” he said, noting that a manufacturer was planning on producing a line of swimwear she designed in her memory.

Yam’s older brother, Yonatan, wrote on social media, “Our Yami, you were so strong, you had such a strong soul, our Yam, the queen of the house. We grew up together, we rode horses together, motorcycles, everything you can imagine, we were driving vehicles since age 0 together. We did everything together, we always had each other.”

He said that Yam would always tell him, “Yonatan, we live every day and we die only once.” His sister, he said, “was brave, with a pure heart… always looking to help.”

“I promise you that every second I am on this earth will be to make you proud of me, as long as I am breathing I will memorialize you and speak about who you were to me and to the family and to everyone,” he said.

“I will love you forever, and I know that you are waiting for me at the end with your cheeky smile and your arms open for a hug,” Yonatan continued. “My little sister, Shirat Yam Amar, I salute you. I had the honor and privilege of being your big brother for 18 years — and forever.”

May her memory be for a blessing.

“A glorious death is hers, who for her country falls.” - Homer

To put things into perspective, the 22 Arab countries are 650 times larger than Israel. The Arab world is the size of the US and has a population of nearly 500 million. Israel is the size of Massachusetts and has a population of 9,5 million, of which 21% are Arabs too. It is somewhat interesting that those who support Hamas in the US always ask for “context” in relation to different matters but reject said “context” request for this specific subject.

The ones who demand diversity in the West, want to kill diversity in the Middle East.