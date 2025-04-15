Sergeant Major Salman Eben Marei (41). This Bedouin tracker and father of 7, from Segev Shalom, serving in the IDF Gaza Division, was killed on October 7th, 2023, battling the Hamas invasion on the Sufa IDF outpost. (Photo: TOI).

“Heroes never die. They live on forever in the hearts and minds of those who follow in their footsteps.” – Emily Potter

This inspirational quote is certainly suitable to honor the sacrifice of the heroes of Israel. I thank God such men and women in the IDF lived and live; fought and fight. I thank them for their heroism in the defense of their country -Israel- and of their Jewish culture, which is the basis of mine as a Westerner, an American and a Baptist Christian. Their defense of Israel and of their Jewish culture is thus the defense of our shared Western culture and of the origins of Christianity too, for which I can only be extremely thankful.

I shall respectfully bring here each week information and photos published on Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel related to the fallen brave men and women of the IDF, in the hope that by remembering those we lost, we shall honor them, thank them and keep them alive in our memory, as much as we thank God for lending them to us during the time they lived and served in this world. To their families in Israel, my most heartfelt gratitude and recognition goes without saying.

IDF Sergeant Major Salman Eben Marei, 41, was killed on October 7th, 2023, battling the Hamas invasion on the Sufa IDF outpost.

Salman hailed from the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom, also known as Shaqib al-Salam, in the south. He was killed when Hamas attacked the Sufa IDF outpost across from southern Gaza.

Salman was buried in Beersheba on October 11th, 2023, being survived by his wife, Najah, their seven children -Malek, Ayat, Lamis, Habiba, Ritaj, Salama and Nur-, his father, Salama, and his 10 siblings. He was predeceased by his mother, Haseena.

In February 2024, then-Defense Minister Yoav Gallant paid a condolence call to the Eben Marei family. He said Salman had died like a true hero of Israel, “while fighting against dozens of Hamas terrorists.”

“Salman was a dedicated family man, he made sure to take care of his grandmother, mother, siblings and children alongside his demanding military service in the IDF,” Gallant added.

Writing on a Ynet memorial page, relative Qaid Eben Marei wrote that Salman “was a beloved person, smiling, everyone loved him, and he loved everyone, he was brave, and he fell with honor defending the IDF base.”

May his memory be for a blessing.

“A glorious death is his, who for his country falls.” - Homer

To put things into perspective, the 22 Arab countries are 650 times larger than Israel. The Arab world is the size of the US and has a population of nearly 500 million. Israel is the size of Massachusetts and has a population of 9,5 million, of which 21% are Arabs too. It is somewhat interesting that those who support Hamas in the US always ask for “context” in relation to different matters but reject said “context” request for this specific subject.

The ones who demand diversity in the West, want to kill diversity in the Middle East.