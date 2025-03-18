Sergeant Major Alexy Budovski (39). This heroic member of the Negev ‘Yasam’ Patrol, from Beersheba, was killed in action in Kibbutz Re’im, fighting Hamas on October 7th, 2023. (Photo: TOI).

“Most have been forgotten. Most deserve to be forgotten. The heroes will always be remembered. The best.” – George R. R. Martin

This solemn quote, by “the American Tolkien”, is definitely appropriate to honor the sacrifice of the heroes of Israel. I thank God such men and women in the IDF lived and live; fought and fight. I thank them for their heroism in the defense of their country -Israel- and of their Jewish culture, which is the basis of mine as a Westerner, an American and a Baptist Christian. Their defense of Israel and of their Jewish culture is thus the defense of our shared Western culture and of the origins of Christianity too, for which I can only be extremely thankful.

I shall respectfully bring here each week information and photos published on Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel related to the fallen brave men and women of the IDF, in the hope that by remembering those we lost, we shall honor them, thank them and keep them alive in our memory, as much as we thank God for lending them to us during the time they lived and served in this world. To their families in Israel, my most heartfelt gratitude and recognition goes without saying.

Israeli Riot Police Unit ‘Yasam’ Sergeant Major Alexy Budovski, 39, was killed in action on October 7th, 2023, while battling the genocidal terrorists who attacked Kibbutz Re’im. Alexy and his comrades were sent to the kibbutz with the start of the attack, coming across two jeeps filled with weapons at the entrance, which they took with them as they headed inside.

There they battled against the Hamas attack on the kibbutz, exchanging heavy gunfire, killing several terrorists, until Alexy was killed, as was his comrade ‘Yasam’ Patrol First Sergeant Uriel Avraham.

Sergeant Major Alexy Budovski was buried in Beersheba on October 10th, 2023, being survived by his wife, Natalia, their three children, Steven, Romi and Daria, his parents, Eleanora and Igor and his sister Ileana.

Born in Belarus, Alexy moved with his family to Israel in 1995, at age 11, according to a police eulogy. In 2002, after finishing high school, Alexy enlisted in the IDF, serving in a combat role. Following his service he decided to continue a career in security, joining the Israeli Police in 2008.

Alexy served in the Yasam Negev patrol unit dedicated to ensuring order and dispersing riots in the Negev region. He and his wife Natalia raised their three children in Beersheba. Everyone described him as a caring family man, who enjoyed taking the family on camping trips as well as vacations in Israel and abroad.

His comrade, Yoram Ben Hemo, wrote on a memorial page: “I had the privilege of working with you for many years.”

“A hero of Israel, because of you yelling into the radio on that terrible morning to come to you in Re’im via Ofakim and not via Kibbutz Sa’ad, you saved our lives, the whole team,” he added. “I joined you in the battle in Re’im and if only we could have done something different in the fight. I miss you, watch over us from above.”

His son, Steven, wrote on social media that Alexy’s name “is being spoken about everywhere. My Dad. No word can describe the longing the whole family feels for you. We will always remember you; you were a hero, and you always will be, and the whole country will remember you, I promise!”

Steven later wrote on Instagram to his father: “I love you to the moon and back. How lucky I am to have had a father so special that I miss you this much. As much as I hate not having you around, I’m happy to know you’re at peace, a better place. You may not be with me anymore and it hurts, oh dear God how it hurts. But my love for you will never die. I’ll forever be your boy, be sure that we’re gonna continue your work, and no matter what, we will never forget you. Ever.”

May his memory be for a blessing.

“A glorious death is his, who for his country falls.” - Homer

To put things into perspective, the 22 Arab countries are 650 times larger than Israel. The Arab world is the size of the US, and has a population of nearly 500 million. Israel is the size of Massachusetts and has a population of 9,5 million, of which 21% are Arabs too. It is somewhat interesting that those who support Hamas in the US always ask for “context” in relation to different matters, but reject said “context” request for this specific subject.

The ones who demand diversity in the West, want to kill diversity in the Middle East.