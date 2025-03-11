‘Magen David Adom’ (Israeli National Emergency Service) Paramedic Amit Mann (22) was murdered by Hamas terrorists who stormed the clinic in Kibbutz Be’eri where she was treating the wounded on October 7th, 2023. (Photo: NMID).

"And they who for their country die shall fill an honored grave, for glory lights the soldier’s tomb, and beauty weeps the brave." – Joseph Rodman Drake (1795-1820)

This beautiful quote, by this American poet of the early 19th century "Knickerbocker group", is certainly appropriate to honor the sacrifice of the heroes of Israel. I thank God such men and women in the IDF lived and live; fought and fight. I thank them for their heroism in the defense of their country -Israel- and of their Jewish culture, which is the basis of mine as a Westerner, an American and a Baptist Christian. Their defense of Israel and of their Jewish culture is thus the defense of our shared Western culture and of the origins of Christianity too, for which I can only be extremely thankful.

I shall respectfully bring here each week information and photos published on Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel related to the fallen brave men and women of the IDF, in the hope that by remembering those we lost, we shall honor them, thank them and keep them alive in our memory, as much as we thank God for lending them to us during the time they lived and served in this world. To their families in Israel, my most heartfelt gratitude and recognition goes without saying.

Israeli National Emergency Service Paramedic Amit Mann, 22, was murdered by Hamas terrorists when they stormed the clinic in Kibbutz Be’eri where she was treating the wounded from the devastating attack coming from Gaza on October 7th, 2023.

Amit was trapped in the clinic with the injured and dead for many hours before the Hamas terrorists succeeded in breaking in. She continued treating the wounded until the last moment. Before communication was finally cut off, Amit wrote a WhatsApp message to her sister Haviva, saying: “They’re here. They’re in the clinic. I don’t think I’ll make it out of here. Please be strong if anything happens to me. I love you.” Two days later, her body was recovered, along with over 108 other bodies of Israelis slayed in Be’eri by the savage Hamas terrorists.

Paramedic Amit Mann was buried in the cemetery in Netivot. The funeral was attended by hundreds of her family members, friends and colleagues. Another young heroine of Israel, she was much loved by so many.

“Amit sacrificed herself while trying to protect the lives of the patients. her priority was only what was best for them. Her untimely passing left us shocked and in pain,” said Israeli National Emergency Service Director-General Eli Bin.

“Magen David Adom cherishes all that Amit has done, and our employees and volunteers bow their heads and hug her family. May her memory be blessed,” said Bin.

Amit Mann’s fellow paramedic and best friend Oshrit Haddad said she could always be depended upon. “Amit was someone who was simply always there, you could always trust her. On Saturday she continued to help patients under fire and tried to save their lives. She fought for their lives until the last moments,” said Haddad.

Amit’s other sister, Lior, said to Israeli media before her sister’s funeral: “My heart is broken and bleeding. I just can’t take in the bad news. We’ll say goodbye to our Amit. She was the princess of our home, the light of our lives who lost her life in the battle for Be’eri, and as an experienced medic, she tried to save lives until the last moment when she was murdered by evil terrorists. We love you so much. You’ll always be the heroine love of our lives.”

May her memory be for a blessing.

“A glorious death is hers, who for her country falls.” - Homer

To put things into perspective, the 22 Arab countries are 650 times larger than Israel. The Arab world is the size of the US, and has a population of nearly 500 million. Israel is the size of Massachusetts and has a population of 9,5 million, of which 21% are Arabs too. It is somewhat interesting that those who support Hamas in the US, always ask for “context” in relation to different matters, but reject said “context” request for this specific subject.

The ones who demand diversity in the West, want to kill diversity in the Middle East.