Sergeant Yotam Hillel (19). This proud Nahal Brigade soldier from Bareket was killed in action in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, fighting Hamas on October 9th, 2023. (Photo: TOI).

"And they who for their country die shall fill an honored grave, for glory lights the soldier’s tomb, and beauty weeps the brave." – Joseph Rodman Drake (1795-1820)

This beautiful quote, by this American poet of the early 19th century "Knickerbocker group", is certainly appropriate to honor the sacrifice of the heroes of Israel. I thank God such men and women in the IDF lived and live; fought and fight. I thank them for their heroism in the defense of their country -Israel- and of their Jewish culture, which is the basis of mine as a Westerner, an American and a Baptist Christian. Their defense of Israel and of their Jewish culture is thus the defense of our shared Western culture and of the origins of Christianity too, for which I can only be extremely thankful.

I shall respectfully bring here each week information and photos published on Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel related to the fallen brave men and women of the IDF, in the hope that by remembering those we lost, we shall honor them, thank them and keep them alive in our memory, as much as we thank God for lending them to us during the time they lived and served in this world. To their families in Israel, my most heartfelt gratitude and recognition goes without saying.

IDF Sergeant Yotam Hillel, 19, was killed in action on October 9th, 2023, just two days into the war against Hamas, while battling the genocidal terrorists who attacked Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where a large massacre of civilians took place.

Yotam, who had enlisted less than a year earlier, was called to the front line with Gaza on the day of the Hamas invasion. Two days later, he was slain by terrorists who were still hiding out inside a home in the hard-hit kibbutz just next to the border.

He was buried on October 12th, 2023, in Bareket, being survived by his parents, Dorit and Eldad, and his older siblings Dana, Uriya, Ravit and Adir.

His commander Lieutenant Nevo Tenenbaum told Kan news that he was always right next to Yotam “during drills, preparations, improving our equipment — he was my guy for everything… He was funny, mischievous, he was never on time. And I really loved him.”

His comrade Sergeant Eran Tzur described Yotam as “a crazy fighter, brave, goal-oriented. He is very much missed by us, but his family gives us strength to keep going.”

A post online from the Orev Nahal Foundation noted that Yotam played soccer in high school and as a child “who always dreamed and aimed high he set himself a goal to play [the sport] in the United States.” He also loved music “and wanted to be a successful DJ and dedicated much of his time to improving his skills.”

His older brother Adir said, “Yotam was the star of the house, who always looked out for his family and friends. Yotam was a happy and energetic child, and since he was a social leader; he was always surrounded by many friends.”

Yotam’s older sister, Dana Levi, wrote on Facebook that her heart “refuses to believe! My hero brother. You are missed so much,” she added, sharing photos of him as a toddler when she enlisted into her own IDF service more than 15 years earlier.

His girlfriend Shani Efrati wrote online that “Yotam really loved the army and was so looking forward to his enlistment. He enlisted in Nahal and fought to get to [the elite Commando Unit] Sayeret Nahal, and Yotam like Yotam never gave up on his dreams and fought until the end.”

Shani said he planned to stay on past his mandatory service and pursue a military career. “Yotam was the smallest kid in his friend group, but he had the biggest heart. He always made sure to make everyone laugh, to help everyone with his huge heart and his wide smile.”

“I was privileged to be his first and his last girlfriend,” she wrote. “My life with the person I dreamed I would have will never be.”

In February 2024, his parents showed up to what should have been a ceremony during which Yotam finally received his Nahal Brigade pin at the end of months of training.

“He was so looking forward to this pin,” his mother told Kan. “In the end, we’re the ones who got the pin instead of him receiving it.”

May his memory be for a blessing.

“A glorious death is his, who for his country falls.” - Homer

To put things into perspective, the 22 Arab countries are 650 times larger than Israel. The Arab world is the size of the US, and has a population of nearly 500 million. Israel is the size of Massachusetts and has a population of 9,5 million, of which 21% are Arabs too. It is somewhat interesting that those who support Hamas in the US always ask for “context” in relation to different matters, but reject said “context” request for this specific subject.

The ones who demand diversity in the West, want to kill diversity in the Middle East.