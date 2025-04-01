First Sergeant Major (posthumously) Roi Moshe (36). This heroic public servant, from Ashkelon, was returning home after a night shift when the Hamas genocidal attack started on October 7th, 2023. He was assassinated near Sderot. (Photo: TOI).

“Heroes never die. They live on forever in the hearts and minds of those who would follow in their footsteps.” – Emily Potter

This inspiring quote is certainly suitable to honor the sacrifice of the heroes of Israel. I thank God such men and women in the IDF lived and live; fought and fight. I thank them for their heroism in the defense of their country -Israel- and of their Jewish culture, which is the basis of mine as a Westerner, an American and a Baptist Christian. Their defense of Israel and of their Jewish culture is thus the defense of our shared Western culture and of the origins of Christianity too, for which I can only be extremely thankful.

I shall respectfully bring here each week information and photos published on Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel related to the fallen brave men and women of the IDF, in the hope that by remembering those we lost, we shall honor them, thank them and keep them alive in our memory, as much as we thank God for lending them to us during the time they lived and served in this world. To their families in Israel, my most heartfelt gratitude and recognition goes without saying.

Israel Fire and Rescue Service First Sergeant Major (posthumously) Roi Moshe, 36, was killed by Hamas terrorists early on October 7th, 2023, while returning home after serving a night shift.

Roi served as Deputy Team Chief in the Beersheba Fire Station, being posthumously granted the rank of First Sergeant Major.

He had just wrapped up an overnight shift and was headed home when the Hamas attack began. He was ambushed by Hamas terrorists near the Gevim Junction outside Sderot, tried to flee into a nearby field and already wounded, he died there.

He was buried in Ashkelon on October 10th, 2023, being survived by his wife, Linor, their two children, Daniel, 9, and Harel, 7, and their daughter, Gili, who was born in January 2024, three months after her father’s death. He was also survived by his parents, Nitza and Binyamin, and six siblings, Meital, Moran, Adir, Kfir, Liel and Matanel.

The oldest in his large family, Roi grew up in a religious home, attending religious schools before enlisting in the IDF, completing an Officer’s course and later attending a Yeshiva, a traditional Jewish educational institution focused on the study of Rabbinic literature, primarily the Talmud and halacha, while Torah and Jewish philosophy are studied in parallel.

Roi and Linor met in 2011 when she was in the IDF and he was serving in Reserve duty in the Givati Brigade. Though they came from very different backgrounds, they overcame their differences and wed in 2013, welcoming two children into the world. Linor then had two miscarriages, she told Maariv, and Roi was so excited at the prospect of their third child, picking out Gili as her name and swearing Linor to secrecy.

Roi joined the Israel Fire and Rescue Service in 2018. At his funeral, Itzik Oz, the Commander of the southern district, described Roi as “active, dedicated, brave, an excellent firefighter and a guy with a sense of humor who made sure to keep the shift united, a true friend, an intelligent guy, professional, caring and ambitious.”

His younger brother, Matanel, told a local news site that Roi chose to work in Beersheba instead of in Ashkelon “because there’s more work in Beersheba. He really wanted to work, [there] it’s like an elite unit for firefighters because they’re responsible for the whole Negev. There’s action, he didn’t like to sit back and do nothing.”

Roi, he said, “was always like that. Even when we’d get the house ready for Shabbat, everything was quick and efficient.” Matanel noted that Roi was older than him by 16 years, “and he was also a brother, also a father figure, also a friend, he was everything. He raised me, raised us, all the siblings — he raised us his whole life. He was always there with his knowledge, with his life experience, he was super smart.”

Roi’s wife, Linor, told Kan public radio that her husband was “a professional, he did this job out of a sense of mission.”

She said he was in the middle of studying engineering when he decided to switch paths, telling her, “I need to be active, I can’t sit in an office, I need to save people, to do something with my life,” she recounted. “Roi was a man of action. He was an entire world… he was just light. Full of generosity.”

After he was shot, Roi managed to send a voice note to Linor, telling her that he loved her, loved the kids, asking her to take care of them, to move on with her life, adding: “You’re my queen and I know I can rely on you.”

Linor told Ynet that when he sent the message, “He was already wounded, he knew it was the end. That was my Roi — he gave me a loving and romantic end, that will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

Amen. May his memory be for a blessing.

“A glorious death is his, who for his country falls.” - Homer

To put things into perspective, the 22 Arab countries are 650 times larger than Israel. The Arab world is the size of the US, and has a population of nearly 500 million. Israel is the size of Massachusetts and has a population of 9,5 million, of which 21% are Arabs too. It is somewhat interesting that those who support Hamas in the US always ask for “context” in relation to different matters, but reject said “context” request for this specific subject.

The ones who demand diversity in the West, want to kill diversity in the Middle East.