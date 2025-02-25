Major Ben Bronshtein (24), this elite unit Commander, who lived ‘an abnormal life’, was killed in action battling Hamas in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, on October 7th, 2023. (Photo: TOI).

"For love of country they accepted death, and thus resolved all doubts, and made immortal their patriotism and their virtue." – US President James A. Garfield (1831-1881)

This solemn quote by the 20th President of the United States is certainly appropriate to honor the sacrifice of the heroes of Israel. I thank God such men and women in the IDF lived and live; fought and fight. I thank them for their heroism in the defense of their country -Israel- and of their Jewish culture, which is the basis of mine as a Westerner, an American and a Baptist Christian. Their defense of Israel and of their Jewish culture is thus the defense of our shared Western culture and of the origins of Christianity too, for which I can only be extremely thankful.

I shall respectfully bring here each week information and photos published on Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel related to the fallen brave men and women of the IDF, in the hope that by remembering those we lost, we shall honor them, thank them and keep them alive in our memory, as much as we thank God for lending them to us during the time they lived and served in this world. To their families in Israel, my most heartfelt gratitude and recognition goes without saying.

IDF Major Ben Bronshtein, 24, a Squadron Commander in the Duvdevan Commando Unit, from Holon, was on a break from the Army and at his girlfriend’s house in the morning of October 7th, 2023. Early that day he was called up with his comrades and sent to Kibbutz Kfar Aza, one of the hardest-hit kibbutzes along the Gaza border.

There, Ben and others battled against the Hamas invaders inside the kibbutz, managing to kill several of the invading terrorists. Shortly after 11 am, Ben was shot directly in the heart, and died moments later, according to an IDF eulogy.

He was buried on October 11th, 2023 in Holon, being survived by his parents, Miri and Nir, his siblings, Moshiko and Noa and his girlfriend, Adi.

A middle child, Ben was born and raised in Bat Yam, attending local schools. He had a great sense of humor and his dimples were always on display, according to his loved ones.

Ben loved sports, including bike riding, and in high school, he played basketball with the Maccabi Bat Yam youth team, according to a memorial website. At age 16 he decided to devote himself to his goal of serving in an elite IDF unit, including intensive workouts with CrossFit.

After he finished high school, Ben and his family moved to Holon. In March 2017, Ben enlisted in the IDF and accomplished his dream of serving in the elite Duvdevan Commando Unit. He completed the Officer’s course and then, the Company Commander’s course, before being posted as a Company Commander in the Givati Brigade’s Shaked Battalion. He then returned to Duvdevan to command a Squadron.

His family said he was known for a saying he would often repeat to the soldiers under his command: “For the nation to have a normal life, a handful of people have to live an abnormal life.” He would then tell them: “You are that handful.”

In an eulogy marking the first year since he was killed, Ben’s mother, Miri, said it was hard to believe “that we haven’t spoken for a full year.”

“A full year that I didn’t burst out laughing with you. A full year that I didn’t seek advice from you. A full year that I didn’t cover you at night,” she continued. “A full year that I didn’t wait for a message from you. A year that I didn’t receive any message from you — ‘Mom, I love you, please don’t worry.'”

Miri said it had been “a full year that I didn’t brag that your dimples come from me. A year that sibling time isn’t the same, Shiko and Noki’s eyes search for you, maybe today he will surprise us and come? A year that dad doesn’t iron your uniform and kiss it. A full year that you didn’t ask for strawberries and cream — even though it’s not the season. A year that we have to settle for just your smell that remains on your uniform.”

His girlfriend of five years, Adi, said in a video tribute on Channel 13, “During all of our years together, you always said to me that you’d rather die a million times than have a civilian get even a scratch.”

“You loved your job so much, and you did everything to protect your soldiers and the citizens of Israel,” she continued.

“You were a funny guy who turned every situation into a light and funny one. You loved life so much — loved attractions, what didn’t you try? Skiing a million times, go-karting on the streets of Tokyo, bungee jumping in Colombia,” she said. “You were a person with morals, loving and loved. One who you only need to look at to admire.”

May his memory be for a blessing.

“A glorious death is his, who for his country falls.” - Homer

