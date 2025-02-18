Captain Shilo Rauchberger (23). This Golani Brigade Platoon Commander was killed in action battling the Hamas terrorists at the IDF outpost near Kibbutz Magen, on October 7th, 2023. (Photo: TOI).

"The brave die never, though they sleep in dust: their courage nerves a thousand living men." –Minot J. Savage (1841-1918)

Minister Minot Judson Savage was so right when he uttered said words. I thank God such men and women in the IDF lived and live; fought and fight. I thank them for their heroism in the defense of their country -Israel- and of their Jewish culture, which is the basis of mine as a Westerner, an American and a Baptist Christian. Their defense of Israel and of their Jewish culture is thus the defense of our shared Western culture and of the origins of Christianity too, for which I can only be extremely thankful.

I shall respectfully bring here each week information and photos published on Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel related to the fallen brave men and women of the IDF, in the hope that by remembering those we lost, we shall honor them, thank them and keep them alive in our memory, as much as we thank God for lending them to us during the time they lived and served in this world. To their families in Israel, my most heartfelt gratitude and recognition goes without saying.

IDF Captain Shilo Rauchbeger, 23, was stationed with his soldiers that morning at an IDF outpost close to the Gaza border, not far from Kibbutz Magen. When the rocket fire began, they ran for the on-base shelter, which was also the cafeteria, assuming that it was like any other previous rocket or mortar attack.

Soon they heard gunfire and Arabic nearby and understood that Hamas gunmen had breached the perimeter. The terrorists began to throw explosives and grenades at the door of the shelter, where Shilo had taken up position. He was wounded in his arm but kept fighting, continuing to fire his weapon for hours despite bleeding extensively, until he succumbed to his wounds.

He died alongside his friend and subordinate Sergeant Amichay Rubin, as well as Staff Sergeant Shlomo Reshetnikov.

He was buried on Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl on October 12th, 2023, being survived by his parents, Nirit and David, and his siblings Dvir, Hillel, Eliya, Hadar, Halleli and Talia.

Born and raised in the West Bank settlement of Eli, Shilo was always surrounded by his friends, according to an online eulogy.

He volunteered with a number of organizations, including the Bnei Akiva youth group, the Lev Binyamin organization for children with special needs and the One Family Fund for bereaved relatives of victims of terror.

Shilo attended high school in the settlement of Susya and then yeshiva in Eilat before enlisting in the IDF in August 2020, where he initially joined the Egoz Unit’s reconnaissance team. After completing an officer’s course, he was posted as a Platoon Commander in the Golani Brigade’s 51st Battalion.

His brother, Eliya, told the Kan public broadcaster that the pair — separated in age by just 20 months — were very close.

“I had so many deep conversations with him, for me he was like my partner,” said Eliya. “We shared a room, we went through the same stages in life, always seeking advice from each other.”

His loss is felt most strongly, he said, when he is seeking direction, “because now I have nobody to ask for advice. He was the connecting link in the family.”

Shilo’s mother, Nirit, told the Arutz Sheva news site that her son was “born on [the fast day] of Tisha B’av, and already when he was a kid I said he was a child of redemption, full of life.”

“Shilo volunteered for years for Lev Binyamin and One Family. He lived a full life including in his depth of interactions with people, his desire to connect people, to open his heart, to give and only add goodness,” she continued.

She said that Shilo was home on the first day of Sukkot, a week before he was killed, and despite hosting 50 people for the holiday, “I looked for opportunities to speak with Shilo, even though he came home from the army so tired — and we sat and talked until 3 a.m., a mother-son conversation about everything.”

They spoke “about life, about what he wanted, about how he saw himself as a civilian — they offered him a role in the army and he was debating if to continue — about dating. It was such a meaningful conversation that tied up a lot of loose ends for me, that gave me a lot of strength. I remember every word. I thank God that we didn’t miss out on that.”

Nirit said she feels “Shilo with me every moment. His spirit is in the home, his joy, but it’s hard.”

May his memory be for a blessing.

“A glorious death is his, who for his country falls.” - Homer

To put things into perspective, the 22 Arab countries are 650 times larger than Israel. The Arab world is the size of the US, and has a population of nearly 500 million. Israel is the size of Massachusetts and has a population of 9,5 million, of which 21% are Arabs too. It is somewhat interesting that those who support Hamas in the US always ask for “context” in relation to different matters, but reject said “context” request for this specific subject.

The ones who demand diversity in the West, want to kill diversity in the Middle East.