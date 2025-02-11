Sergeant Amit Sur (19). This Golani Brigade soldier, from Elyachin, was a warrior who viewed ‘everyday as a holiday’, being killed battling the Hamas terrorist invasion near Netiv Ha’asara, on October 7th, 2023. (Photo: TOI).

“It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God such men lived.” - US Army General George S. Patton Jr. (1885-1945)

General Patton was certainly rough around the edges. His words were sometimes harsh but I understand what he meant. I thank God such men and women in the IDF lived and live; fought and fight. I thank them for their heroism in the defense of their country -Israel- and of their Jewish culture, which is the basis of mine as a Westerner, an American and a Baptist Christian. Their defense of Israel and of their Jewish culture is thus the defense of our shared Western culture and of the origins of Christianity too, for which I can only be extremely thankful.

I shall respectfully bring here each week information and photos published on Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel related to the fallen brave men and women of the IDF, in the hope that by remembering those we lost, we shall honor them, thank them and keep them alive in our memory, as much as we thank God for lending them to us during the time they lived and served in this world. To their families in Israel, my most heartfelt gratitude and recognition goes without saying.

IDF Sergeant Amit Sur, 19, of the Golani Brigade, was stationed on the morning of October 7th, 2023, at the small Erez outpost next to the northern Gaza border. Amit and his commander, Captain Itay Maor, his comrade and close friend Sergeant Uri Locker and another soldier, David, were out on a routine patrol near the border that morning in an IDF jeep when the attack began.

The four of them battled Hamas invaders near Netiv Ha’asara, managing to kill some of the gunmen, until Amit, Itay and Uri were slain in battle — with only David surviving.

Amit was buried in Elyachin on October 10th, 2023, being survived by his parents, Liora and Eyal, and his older siblings Rotem and Yarden.

The youngest in his family, Amit was born and raised in Elyachin, a small town near Hadera. He was remembered for his sense of humor and his love of playing soccer, according to an online eulogy.

Amit was also very musically talented, and he loved to sing and did also record songs, including one dedicated to his mother, Liora.

After graduating high school, he enlisted in the IDF in August 2022, insistent on serving in the Golani Brigade – and he achieved his goal. He completed his “beret march” with a stuffed monkey attached to his pack – and since his death his comrades have kept a similar monkey with them in memorial.

“Everyone who knew you knew how much joy you had, how much you loved to take advantage of every moment in life, every day for you was a holiday,” his mother, Liora, wrote on Instagram.

“We were so close, that I knew everything about you, but regardless I am continuously hearing new stories about you, which inspire me,” she added.

Liora said she and the family have been working tirelessly to memorialize Amit and tell his story, “about your brave actions and of course your admirable personality. I love you my dear son, you will always be engraved and preserved in my heart. We will continue to spread your light!”

His father, Eyal, told a local Hadera news outlet that Amit’s “presence is so missed, I miss everything about him. He was a social guy, an opinionated person who achieved everything he wanted but in a pleasant way.”

Eyal said when he would try to give Amit advice, “he’d always say to me, ‘Dad, don’t you trust me?’ When he would come home from the army he was exhausted but he’d always go get a haircut and then go immediately out to his friends. Friendship was of the highest importance to him.”

May his memory be for a blessing.

“A glorious death is his, who for his country falls.” - Homer

To put things into perspective, the 22 Arab countries are 650 times larger than Israel. The Arab world is the size of the US, and has a population of nearly 500 million. Israel is the size of Massachusetts and has a population of 9,5 million, of which 21% are Arabs too. It is somewhat interesting that those who support Hamas in the US always ask for “context” in relation to different matters, but reject said “context” request for this specific subject.

The ones who demand diversity in the West, want to kill diversity in the Middle East.