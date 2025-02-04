Lieutenant Adar Ben Simon (20). This Commander in the Home Front Command, from Neve Ziv, was a warrior who ‘sacrificed herself like a true hero’, being killed battling the Hamas terrorist invasion at the IDF Zikim base, on October 7th, 2023. (Photo: TOI).

“Cowards die many times before their deaths; the valiant never taste of death but once.” – William Shakespeare (1564-1616)

This true line by William Shakespeare, is once again suitable to honor the sacrifice of the heroes of Israel. I thank God such men and women in the IDF lived and live; fought and fight. I thank them for their heroism in the defense of their country -Israel- and of their Jewish culture, which is the basis of mine as a Westerner, an American and a Baptist Christian. Their defense of Israel and of their Jewish culture is thus the defense of our shared Western culture and of the origins of Christianity too, for which I can only be extremely thankful.

I shall respectfully bring here each week information and photos published on Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel related to the fallen brave men and women of the IDF, in the hope that by remembering those we lost, we shall honor them, thank them and keep them alive in our memory, as much as we thank God for lending them to us during the time they lived and served in this world. To their families in Israel, my most heartfelt gratitude and recognition goes without saying.

IDF Commander Adar Ben Simon, 20, was killed on October 7th, 2023, battling Hamas terrorists at the IDF Zikim base.

She was buried on October 9th, 2023, in the military cemetery in Nahariya, being survived by her parents, Zehava and Erez, and siblings Raz, Shahaf and Aviv — her twin.

Ben Simon was one of the Senior Commanders on duty at the IDF Zikim training base when it was attacked by Hamas terrorists. She went out to the front lines to fight the invasion after telling all the young trainees on base to seek shelter, saving their lives. Six of the Base Commanders, including Ben Simon, were killed in the battle, while all but one IDF trainee emerged alive.

Adar’s twin, Aviv, told Israeli Channel 12 news that initially on that Saturday morning “we were calm because she was in an IDF base. We didn’t know they would get to her as well.”

“She wrote to us that she heard gunshots,” Aviv recounted. “Adar and the Commanders made a decision to go out and fight, after sending all the trainees to the shelter. They didn’t get any such order from above, but they ordered the trainees to go to a protected place, and the Commanders went out to fight. She sacrificed her life like a hero and was a role model.”

Aviv told Israeli Channel 14 that his twin sister was “my best friend, we grew up together, we did everything together, she was my second half. She helped me with everything, nothing could separate us… She was the light of our family.”

Adar’s older brother, Raz, posted a video on Instagram describing her as “the backbone and the light of our family, your smile always radiated and lit up any darkness. We were four siblings whom others were always jealous of. We are a united, special and strong family, with perfect parents who raised children gloriously. We went through so much together, and we made sure to rack up magical and unforgettable experiences. You loved life so much, and you always had principles and a sea of values.”

Adar’s sister, Shahaf, wrote on Instagram a tribute to “Adar, my only sister, my warrior sister, Commander of the platoon, our Officer.”

“I’m so proud of you, my whole body is burning with pain and with a sense of pride that you defended others with your body and saved so many lives,” she wrote. “Adar, my little and only sister, I admired you and learned so much from you, like you were an older sister… you were never afraid of anything, everything was nonsense to you, ‘put everything in proportion,’ you would always tell me.”

Shahaf wrote that Adar was “a true fighter, everyone admired and admires you, now even more. You were always the leader of everyone, the silly one who made everyone laugh, the first to help with anything that was needed. You always thought of everyone else before you thought of yourself… A hero of Israel, a hero of the family and my own personal hero.”

May her memory be for a blessing.

“A glorious death is hers, who for her country falls.” - Homer

