ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
4h

RIP Captain Ariana G. Savino, Technical Sergeant Ashley B. Pruitt, Major John A. Kilnner, Captain Seth J. Koval, Captain Curtis J. Angst, and Technical Sergeant Tyler H. Simmons! 🇺🇸🫡❤️🌸🌺💐🕊️🕯️May their memory be a blessing! Thank you for your service to all of you!

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