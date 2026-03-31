As Operation Epic Fury unfolds against the Ayatollahs’ regime in Iran, we owe a profound debt to the US troops risking—and sometimes sacrificing—their lives. Among them, the loss of several aircrews has been especially poignant.

USAF pilot Captain Ariana G. Savino (above), from Puerto Rico but living in Covington, Washington, and Technical Sergeant Ashley B. Pruitt, 34, of Bardstown, Kentucky, were tragically killed in a KC-135 crash in Iraq on March 12th, 2026, while supporting the mission, together with Major John A. Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Alabama; Captain Seth R. Koval, 38, of Mooresville, Indiana; Captain Curtis J. Angst, 30, of Wilmington, Ohio; and Technical Sergeant Tyler H. Simmons, 28, of Columbus, Ohio. Heroes all.

Their service reminds us of the immense responsibility our aircrews bear every day.

This operation has seen for the first time a such large participation of US and Israeli female combat pilots, thus highlighting the vital role women play now in modern aerial combat. From pioneering US aviator Amelia Earhart, to groundbreaking Turkish pilots Sabiha Gokcen and Leman Altincekic (below), —the first female combat pilot in history and the first female NATO jet pilot, respectively—women have continually expanded the boundaries of aviation. USAF’s Savino and Pruitt carried that legacy forward in 2026, flying as symbols of excellence, leadership, and dedication. Their presence in the skies reflects decades of progress and the courage of every woman who fought to earn her wings.

We honor every life lost in Epic Fury, from the pilots in the cockpits to the troops on the ground. Their courage enables freedom, protects allies, and ensures that the mission advances with precision and resolve.

To the families, friends, and fellow service members of the fallen, we say thank you. Your sacrifice is not forgotten.

Flying in formation, leading from the skies, and giving everything on the ground—these heroes remind us that courage knows no gender.

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