ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
8h

Who will train the goat fornicators to fly?

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
8h

That’s what the uk needs a strong army and lots of troops

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