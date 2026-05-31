Hungarian Air Force Gripens patrolling the national airspace of this NATO ally.

The Saab JAS 39 Gripen entered service with the Royal Swedish Air Force in 1996.

Nearly three decades later, the aircraft is suddenly experiencing something remarkable:

a global surge in demand.

And unlike many modern military success stories built around massive budgets and geopolitical prestige, the Gripen’s appeal is rooted in something far more practical:

survivability,

flexibility,

and affordability.

Swedish aircraft manufacturer Saab AB recently secured major international breakthroughs.

Colombia signed a multibillion-euro agreement to acquire 17 Gripen E/F fighters to replace its aging Israeli Kfir fleet. Thailand expanded its existing Gripen fleet. Hungary deepened its long-standing relationship with Saab through additional purchases.

Most strikingly of all, Ukraine and Sweden reportedly outlined a framework for a future Ukrainian fleet potentially reaching well up to 150 Gripens once the war ends.

That possibility alone says a great deal about the aircraft’s reputation, though sadly US and EU taxpayers will be paying most of that Ukrainian deal, part of an unparalleled money-laundering circus.

The Gripen was designed from the very beginning around a reality Sweden understood deeply during the Cold War:

small countries may need to survive against larger powers with limited resources.

The Gripen was therefore built for dispersed warfare.

It can operate from highways.

It can land on improvised roads.

It can be rapidly refueled and rearmed with minimal support crews.

That matters enormously in modern warfare, where large centralized air bases have become increasingly vulnerable to missile and drone strikes.

And unlike some enormously expensive fifth-generation programs, the Gripen offers countries something many governments increasingly value:

high capability without total financial dependence.

The aircraft’s open architecture also allows buyers to integrate local weapons systems and domestic technologies more easily than many competing Western platforms—a lesson US aircraft manufacturers should think about.

Equally interesting is how Saab is expanding production globally.

The first Gripen manufactured outside Sweden was recently unveiled in Brazil through Saab’s partnership with Embraer. Discussions have even included possible future production lines in Canada.

In many ways, the Gripen reflects Sweden itself:

technically sophisticated,

pragmatic,

adaptable,

and designed around resilience rather than spectacle.

Not every successful military aircraft becomes iconic.

But some—like the Gripen—quietly earn the respect of the world precisely because they were built for resilience instead of appearances.

A Royal Swedish Air Force Gripen cruising over the national airspace of this NATO ally.

Want to support ForeignLocal? Become a paid subscriber today… or buy me a coffee here. Tack så mycket!