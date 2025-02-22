Monument in Garderen (the Netherlands) to the soldiers of the Royal Army of the Kingdom of Serbia who died there right after WWI (1914-1918).

A week ago I joked with fellow Substacker Matt Goodwin as he celebrated reaching 70,000 subscribers to his Substack. I wrote to him that he should ‘watch out’, for I was about to reach 800 subscribers to ForeignLocal, meaning I was getting closer to catch up with him at 70,000. Humor and being in good spirits are key, together with other essential elements, to achieve success. It just happened that a few days later, ForeignLocal reached the 800 subscriber mark. And out of the whole wide world, that 800th subscriber happened to be my friend and fellow “Club 11” Member Fabian Vendrig, from the Netherlands, a key country in that 2025 Europe where the elites are now shocked by both reality and the Trump-Vance administration’s statements and policies.

I happened to meet Fabian in Belgrade, the Serbian capital, when I was based there working for a key international organization, a bit more than ten years ago. God made our paths cross (I don’t believe in chance anymore) and he joined “Club 11” at our 55th monthly dinner, back in September 2014. To celebrate him now becoming the 800th subscriber to ForeignLocal, I am proud to bring you here the story of this Dutchman, who -unsurprisingly to me- had developed from very early in his life a profound love for travelling and befriending other nations and cultures. Fabian had visited Serbia and the Balkan region for the first time in 2004 and later in 2008, but it was in 2012 that he discovered a monument in his native Holland that in a way changed his life forever. That year he learnt about the WWI Serbian Memorial in the Dutch city of Garderen.

This monument at Craatshof Cemetery (pictured above) commemorates the 64 Serbian soldiers who died in the Netherlands shortly after WWI, and who were buried there until 1938, when their remains were moved to a war mausoleum in the Czech Republic –Czechoslovakia at the time. Fabian had already fallen in love with the Balkans during his previous field trips to the region, but when he discovered this memorial dedicated to foreign soldiers on Dutch soil, nearly a hundred years after WWI, he could not stop thinking about the names on the monument: who they were, what brought them there, did Serbian troops fight in the Netherlands, did their relatives back in Serbia know where they were buried or what had been of them, were there similar monuments for these same men back in their home towns or had they been long forgotten after they had died far away from their homeland? So many questions… and Fabian could not stop thinking about them: about the names on the monument and the personal stories behind each one of them.

Recovering these names from oblivion was in a way like bringing those men back to life and giving a meaning to their wartime sacrifice, so Fabian faced the task straight on, like the brave WWI infantrymen who charged the enemy trenches 100 years earlier on so many different battlefields. Having enlisted the support of two key allies -fellow friends and researchers Tanja Rakovic from Belgrade and John Stienen from the Hague (the Netherlands)-, Fabian Vendrig jumped headfirst into a sea of relevant documents, newspapers from the period 1915-1919, Dutch civil registrations and other sources, and managed to produce by December 2012 a comprehensive list of all Serbian soldiers buried in the Netherlands during and right after the end of WWI.

WWI photo of Serbian soldiers with their flags and banners embroidered with the motto “For King and Fatherland” (“Za Kralja i Otacastva”).

Fabian and his team could certify then that the vast majority of these casualties had been related to a massive outburst of Spanish flu that decimated the Serbian troops stationed in the Netherlands in 1918-1919.

One of these Serbian soldiers buried there happened to be Milos Gavrovic, born in the very same village in Serbia where fellow researcher Tanja Rakovic’s family originated from: Milocaj. So in January 2013, Fabian and his team visited Milocaj and met for the first time the living relatives of a WWI Serbian soldier initially buried in the Netherlands. Back in the day, the relatives of soldier Milos Gavrovic did not know where he had died, when or how; basically the key questions for every human being in relation to his loved ones’ death. The family of Milos Gavrovic only knew he had never returned home after being mobilized and thought he had died in Germany during the war after having been captured by German troops and taken out of Serbia. Now, Fabian and his team of researchers could tell Milos’ living relatives that he had in fact survived the war, that he had died in the Netherlands from the Spanish flu in early 1919 and that his remains were most probably in a military mausoleum in the Czech Republic.

Numbered coffins with the remains of WWI soldiers at the Jindrichovice Military Mausoleum in the Czech Republic.

The relatives of Milos were impressed to receive news from him nearly a century later. This only encouraged Fabian and his team even further and in January 2013 they launched the trilingual (English-Dutch-Serbian) website secanje.nl in order to share with the world the results of their voluntary research. The response was impressive: many people started reaching out to them and they collected more and more information pieces about all the names of the dead WWI Serbian soldiers buried in the Netherlands. The documents in the original Yugoslav archives confirmed that the remains of the soldiers initially buried in the Dutch cemeteries had been transferred to the Jindrichovice Military Mausoleum in the Czech Republic back in 1938.

Milos Gavrovic’s remains were there, in a numbered box, together with the remains of 7,658 other Serbian soldiers and of 189 Russian soldiers. His family could now be certain of where his final resting place was after having waited nearly a century to hear about him.

The case of a second WWI Serbian soldier also called Milos -Milos Jeremic, from village Resnik near Belgrade- helps to illustrate the importance of Fabian’s and his team’s work even further. Milos Tanasijevic from village Resnik visited Fabian’s website -which had been online since January 2013- and discovered that his great-great-grandfather Milos Jeremic had died in the Netherlands. This was amazing since nobody from his family had ever known what exactly had happened to Milos Jeremic after he had been taken from Serbia by German troops as a prisoner of war during WWI. Most of the Serbian soldiers captured by the Germans at that time were sent up north to Germany -via Braunau (nowadays Broumov in the Czech Republic) or Heinrichsgrun (nowadays Jindrichovice in the Czech Republic)- to Prisoner of War camps mostly in North-West German towns like Soltau, Hameln or Buhnerbach. The descendants of Milos had kept for 100 years a photo postcard that Milos Jeremic himself had sent to his family in late 1918 informing them that he was alive: it was a photo of him wearing his Serbian Royal Army uniform, and it had an inscription revealing the name of the German photographer who had made the postcard: E. Schultze from Emden. This fact helped Fabian’s team investigate even further.

Photo postcard sent by Milos Jeremic to his family in Serbia at the end of 1918.

According to the documentation found by Fabian and his research team, Milos Jeremic died in the Dutch city of Nijmegen in January 1919 together with other 21 Serbian soldiers. They were buried in the Netherlands and their remains transferred to the Czech Military Mausoleum nearly two decades later, right before the start of WWII.

In some of the cases researched by Fabian and his team, thanks to their work, the name of the Serbian WWI deceased soldier that was on a forgotten monument in a cemetery on Dutch lands turned into a name on an old registry paper, then it transformed into a number on a box in a mausoleum in the Czech Republic and finally turned into a photo of a man than once existed and into a sign of relief on the face of a relative that could finally hear about his great-great-grandfather and what exactly happened to him. A family could put their 100 year old trauma to rest in peace: not a minor task indeed. It is actually hard not to shed a tear just thinking about it.

Photo of Serbian WWI soldier Milovan Milojevic, from village Azanja, whose case was also researched by Fabian Vendrig and his team.

And for fellow “Club 11” Member Fabian Vendrig -our Flying Dutchman- and his team members, this amazing adventure opened a different kind of life discoveries as well. Fabian and his research colleague from Belgrade, Tanja Rakovic, ended up falling in love and decided to get married and start a life together in Serbia, from where they kept on looking for answers to help many other families locate the final resting place of those young Serbian WWI soldiers who one day kissed their relatives goodbye and headed to the war front to fight for ‘King and Fatherland’ and that were never again seen or heard of…

The happy couple: Fabian and his wife, Tanja Vendrig. They moved in 2021 from Serbia back to the Netherlands. Fabian joined a local political party in his municipality (Lokaal De Bilt), where they also do freelance work.

What an amazing job, what an amazing story indeed. I know my own father (who founded “Club 11” in the Netherlands back in 1979, when he was an International Law Professor based in The Hague) would have loved to hug the man who helped others recover the memories of their own long gone great-great-grandfathers.

So, on behalf of all the readers of ForeignLocal around the world: “Well done, Fabian and Tanja. Great job. Thanks, from the heart”.

“A glorious death is his, who for his country falls.” - Homer