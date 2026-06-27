Ever since I was a child, something curious happens every time the cold settles into my bones.

My brain inevitably begins humming one of the strangest wartime songs ever created:

“Hitler Has Only Got One Ball.”

Absurd?

Certainly.

But also historically fascinating.

During World War II, British troops and civilians began singing irreverent lyrics to the melody of the old “Colonel Bogey March,” mocking Nazi leaders through crude humor and relentless ridicule.

The best-known version went:

Hitler has only got one ball,

Goering has two but very small,

Himmler is rather sim’lar,

But poor old Goebbels has no balls at all.

Another variation declared:

Hitler has only got one ball,

The other is in the Albert Hall…

And somehow millions of people at war found this hysterically funny.

Which, honestly, tells us something important about civilization itself.

Because war is not fought only with bullets, tanks, and aircraft.

It is also fought psychologically:

through morale,

songs,

symbols,

humor,

and the refusal to emotionally surrender to fear.

The British understood this instinctively during World War II.

At a time when much of Europe had collapsed under Nazi domination, Britain responded not merely with military resistance—but also with ridicule.

And ridicule matters.

Totalitarian systems depend heavily on theatrical invincibility:

grand marches,

gigantic banners,

cults of personality,

and the projection of overwhelming power.

Mockery punctures that illusion.

Suddenly the terrifying dictator becomes ridiculous.

The feared regime becomes laughable.

The monster becomes human—and therefore beatable.

That is partly why this bizarre little song survived so powerfully in British cultural memory.

And perhaps only the British could wage war with that particular mixture of defiance, sarcasm, absurdity, and cheerful disrespect.

The tune later entered global popular culture through David Lean’s 1957 film The Bridge on the River Kwai, where Allied prisoners famously whistle the melody. Its popularity afterward became so immense that the Mitch Miller band recorded a best-selling version titled The River Kwai March.

And honestly, there is something deeply healthy about societies capable of laughing at evil rather than merely fearing it.

Humor alone does not defeat dictatorships.

But it helps free people psychologically from the aura of inevitability dictatorships desperately try to project.

Perhaps that is also why this old wartime song still resonates today.

The generation that sang it endured actual national peril:

bombings,

rationing,

mass death,

and the real possibility of losing civilization itself to tyranny.

Too many people today casually describe ordinary democratic political disagreement—and the tenure of elected leaders like Trump or Netanyahu—as “our darkest hour.”

History deserves a greater sense of proportion than that.

And perhaps that is why, decades later, many people still remember the tune instantly.

Not because it was sophisticated.

Not because it was elegant.

But because it captured something profoundly human:

the stubborn refusal of free people to stop mocking tyranny—even in humanity’s truly darkest hours.

Hitler’s project started in the trenches of WWI. My eternal gratitude from these lines to all the British and Commonwealth men and women who gave their all fighting for the survival of our Western culture in all battlefields. Their sacrifice shall not be forgotten—despite so many in power in the UK having forgotten it apparently…

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