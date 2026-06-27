ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Didi Gift's avatar
Didi Gift
1h

Spot on! This explains a lot of Trump verbiage! Good job- thank you❣️

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Dave's avatar
Dave
5h

My grandpa was over there and would sing that song all the time when I was growing up. I think this is a very important post because I feel that's what the Dems are doing today to the rest of the country. It's very important to put these kind of things out there buddy. Great post

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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