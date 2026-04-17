As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary, new ways of marking the milestone are beginning to emerge.

Among them, one idea stands out: a commemorative $100 note tied to the anniversary—bearing the signature of the sitting President.

If implemented, it would be a rare and powerful addition to a long-standing tradition.

Because US currency has always carried the faces of the leaders who shaped our Nation—Washington, Jefferson, Hamilton, Grant.

Each note is more than money.

It is a reminder of history and faith in circulation.

The sitting President’s signature would take that symbolism one step further.

Not replacing tradition—but building on it.

Placing a living moment alongside the legacy that made it possible.

For supporters of Donald Trump, the symbolism would be unmistakable.

The sitting President celebrating the 250th anniversary of the USA—while leaving a visible imprint on one of our most enduring national symbols.

His critics—so many TDS sufferers—will not welcome it.

But that is precisely the nature of history.

It is not shaped by consensus.

It is shaped by those who act—and the moments that define them.

If such a note is issued, it will not just be currency.

It will be a unique collectible.

A worthy piece of time.

And for many—like me—a reminder of a presidency aligned with such a grandiose historic milestone.

If these banknotes are printed, I’ll make sure to get mine—and frame it too.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

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