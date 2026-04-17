ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
6h

Oh Foreign Local, that would be so cool. I'll bet you $5 that the Libtards will be setting them on fire as a protest! LOL!

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Patrick M. Ohana's avatar
Patrick M. Ohana
6h

I can't wait to buy such a bill, especially in Canada : )

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