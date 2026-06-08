Reading recently about mounting fraud investigations tied to Somali-run networks across the United States, I found myself revisiting the country from which so many of those stories—and Democrat poster child Ilhan Omar—ultimately trace back: Somalia.

A nation that, for decades, became synonymous with state collapse, warlordism, instability, and humanitarian disaster.

Precisely all what you wouldn’t want imported into your own country…

And of course, one event immediately comes to mind:

The Battle of Mogadishu.

Better known to most Americans through Black Hawk Down.

The October 1993 Battle in Mogadishu where US troops fought through chaos against the militias of warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid remains etched into American military memory.

Interestingly enough, retired US Army Special Forces Colonel Ron Russell—now in the GOP primaries to run for US Congress in Maine in November—was himself a veteran of that battle. Small world.

But what many Americans do not know is that another Western army had already experienced its own brutal confrontation with Aidid’s militias months earlier in Mogadishu.

At the strangely named:

Battle of Checkpoint Pasta.

Fought in July 1993 between Italian UN peacekeeping troops and Somali militias, it became the first all-out battle involving the Italian Army since the end of the Second World War in 1945.

And it shattered illusions quickly.

Italian forces entered Somalia under a humanitarian and stabilization mission. Instead, they found themselves fighting urban warfare against heavily armed militias in the streets of Mogadishu.

The script sounds familiar now—

Italian forces ambushed by the Farrah Aidid militias near an old Barilla pasta factory,

outnumbered despite being backed by attack helicopters, tanks and armored vehicles—overwhelmed by the ferocity of the engagement—

attacked by hundreds of local militiamen using the civilian population as human shields,

the Italians withdrawing after hours of heavy fighting and heroic feats to help each other.

The battle exposed something the West repeatedly struggles to understand:

Collapsed states do not remain local problems.

Their consequences spread outward—

through migration crises,

organized crime,

fraud networks,

radicalization,

and instability that eventually reaches a suicidal West embracing chaos.

Somalia in the early 1990s was not merely a distant tragedy.

It was an early warning.

One many in the US still refuse to fully understand.

The Somali population in America increased from about 2,500 in 1990 to around 165,000 by 2025.

The results are visible today… in Minnesota, Washington, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Maine.

It is certainly time to wake up, and to put America First.

Italian troops in Mogadishu in the summer of 1993, after the Battle of Checkpoint Pasta.

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