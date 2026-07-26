My friend Don’s funeral in May 2026 was as impressive as his own life.

Last month, I received a phone call from my friend Dennis.

He and his wife Barbara are both in their eighties.

Dennis has been severely weakened by Lyme disease for years now.

Barbara is battling terminal cancer.

Neither was physically capable of getting to the polls on June 9th.

Yet both wanted to vote.

As a Notary Public, I knew there was a solution.

I helped them complete the paperwork necessary to request absentee ballots.

I waited for the ballots to be issued and then I brought them to their home.

They both filled them out.

I notarized their signatures on the envelopes.

Then I returned the ballots to the town office.

Mission accomplished.

They had voted.

Dennis and Barbara thanked me.

I thanked them for fulfilling their civic duty.

I don’t know for sure how either of them voted.

That is none of my business.

My role was simply to help them fulfill a wish they considered important.

The right to participate in the government of their country, state, county and town.

The experience stayed with me.

Because only days earlier, I had been thinking about another dear friend.

Don.

He was a brother to me.

We served together abroad on international missions.

He helped me through one of the lowest periods of my life.

He was a loving husband.

A devoted father.

A patriot.

A citizen in the fullest sense of the word.

Don wanted to vote in this year’s elections, both in June and in November.

He was aware that as a proud US citizen, exercising the right to vote is key.

But cancer had other plans.

He is now with the Father.

And those who knew him are left with the example he set.

When I think about Don, Dennis, and Barbara, I cannot help noticing a painful contrast.

One friend desperately wanted to vote but cancer denied him the opportunity.

Two others fought through illness and physical limitations simply to cast a ballot.

Meanwhile, millions of healthy Americans choose not to participate.

Year after year—election after election.

They are too busy.

Too distracted.

Too uninterested.

Too convinced that their vote does not matter.

That attitude would have been incomprehensible to my friends.

They understood something simple.

Citizenship is not a spectator sport.

A constitutional republic survives because ordinary people take part in it.

Not because politicians are perfect—they are not.

Not because political parties deserve admiration—they do not.

Not because elections solve every problem—I wish they did.

But because self-government only works when citizens remain engaged.

That principle is bigger than Republicans—bigger than Democrats.

Bigger than any individual election.

Barbara may not be here in November.

None of us knows whether Dennis will be.

Don certainly won’t.

Yet all three understood something many younger and healthier Americans have forgotten.

We should not take the right and privilege of voting for granted.

Those doing that, betray our forefathers—betray themselves and our future.

That is why I am writing these words today.

Not to tell anyone how to vote.

Not to endorse a candidate.

Not to promote a party.

Simply to remind Americans that millions of people throughout history never possessed this right—fought for this right.

And some of our fellow citizens value it enough to fight illness, weakness, and even approaching death in order to exercise it.

Don wanted to vote.

Dennis and Barbara found a way.

The rest of us have no excuse.

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