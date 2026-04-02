ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
3d

I give all the props in the world to those ice agents. They could have very easy reacted but showed restraint. By letting your emotions lead you in life will never get you anywhere and these people need to understand that. They are just pawns in a game that they are willfully participating in and to those ice agents that showed that low t dipshit how men are supposed to act i will pray for your safety tonight and many nights to come.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
4d

Comparing ICE to the Gestapo is pure insanity. The Gestapo murdered millions of innocent people. They were responsible for rounding up and arresting Jews and other “enemies of the Third Reich.” They also tortured Allied POWs and resistance fighters. The Gestapo were evil personified. ICE doesn’t torture or kill anyone. They simply enforce the laws of the land and humanely detain illegal immigrants. They spend a lot of money of facilities, food and medical care for detainees. By the way, ICE agents aren’t all white. 30% of ICE agents are Latinos and 15% of ICE agents are black. The Gestapo only allowed men who were 100% of non-Jewish, Aryan descent and could prove this by providing their family tree back to 1500, to join. Also, Donald Trump is very far from being a fascist. Donald Trump can not be compared to Adolf Hitler in any way, shape or form. To compare the two is yo trivialize the Holocaust and the terrible atrocities done to the Jewish people and others in World War II.

I’m still waiting for Trump to declare marital law, dissolve Congress or ban all other political parties. Oh wait, that’s never going to happen because he has no intention of doing any of those things. He takes after Ronald Reagan, not Benito Mussolini. How many people has Trump executed or imprisoned without trial? None. How many people has he tortured? None. How many political enemies has he had arrested? None. How many black, brown or yellow people has ICE murdered? None. So stop with all the hysteria and absurd comparisons! Trump isn’t going to be building any concentration camps anytime soon. ICE isn’t going to go door to door rounding up Latinos and deporting them to death camps. These things exist in liberals and leftists’ minds alone.

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