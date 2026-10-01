“Club 11” members from 15 different nationalities at the 97th “Club 11” dinner, in Belgrade (Serbia), June 2018.

My friend Jennifer asked me recently how many people subscribe to ForeignLocal.

“Around 1,360,” I told her.

“It may not be much in the larger Substack universe, but I appreciate every one of them.”

She smiled—and asked:

“Have you googled ForeignLocal?”

Nope.

So she did.

I wasn’t quite prepared for what appeared—meaning that it felt good.

Google describes ForeignLocal as a place where “the author actively treats subscribers as intellectual peers, creating a rare two-way dialogue in modern media.”

Nice.

It even remembered our old “Starting the Week Together” format, which I haven’t used for quite some time now.

More importantly, it noticed something that has actually become stronger since then:

You.

The comments.

The disagreements at times.

The historical details somebody adds.

The personal experiences readers share from America, the UK, Israel, Australia and elsewhere.

The ideas and contributions that become ForeignLocal posts.

Google even noticed that our discussion about whether a canal could bypass the Strait of Hormuz began with an idea suggested by a reader.

And that’s precisely what I wanted ForeignLocal to be.

Not an auditorium. An open plaza.

I don’t want to stand behind a podium while everybody else sits quietly.

Bring an idea.

Add to the narrative.

Correct me.

Challenge me.

Tell me something I don’t know.

Disagree respectfully.

Make me think.

And perhaps tomorrow we’ll all be discussing something that began with your comment today.

There should still be places where people can discuss history, politics, faith, geopolitics, Western civilization and our shared Judeo-Christian inheritance without screaming at one another—or being frightened into silence because an opinion has suddenly become unfashionable or politically incorrect.

ForeignLocal prides itself in being one of those places.

We won’t always agree.

Good.

Free people aren’t supposed to.

But we can disagree while recognizing that the person on the other side of the conversation deserves respect—unless you’re trashing my country, celebrating October 7th or mocking the Charlie Kirk assassination.

That’s how an actual community develops.

Apparently Google believes we’re building a “resilient, intellectually stimulating digital town square” here.

I wouldn’t have thought of saying it quite that way.

But I’ll gladly take it.

Because 1,360 subscribers aren’t 1,360 numbers.

They’re 1,360 people.

And if you’re one of them, thanks wholeheartedly for being here.

Thanks especially also to the 12 paid subscribers that contribute monetarily.

To all of you, I say: don’t just read ForeignLocal.

Feel free to come into the plaza.

Say something.

You never know where the conversation will take us.

Thank you, truly.

God bless.

Sculpture at the town hall of Mons (Belgium) to commemorate the liberation of the city by the 5th Royal Irish Lancers on November 11th, 1918—the day WWI ended.

Want to support ForeignLocal? Become a paid subscriber today… or buy me a coffee here. Thanks much.