ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Trick Henry's avatar
Trick Henry
Oct 1

This is a great site. One of the few Substack pages I look at daily.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Rocking the suburbs's avatar
Rocking the suburbs
Oct 1

I love this.

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2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
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