ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
7d

Historical detail can be fascinating! Maybe this story be made into a movie.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Justin. Hart's avatar
Justin. Hart
7d

How true it’s not the size of the monument it’s the bigger message it gives ! In this case ALWAYS REMEMBER …. FREEDOM ISN’T. FREE. MEN + WOMEN HAVE PAID TO KEEP IT WITH THEIR LIVES ! Thank You for. Reminding. All of. Us .

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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