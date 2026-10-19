The map shows the Solomon Islands. Guadalcanal is the principal island in the Guadalcanal Province of the Solomon Islands, located in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, northeast of Australia.

Guadalcanal.

Most Americans with some knowledge of WWII have heard the name.

US Marines. Jungle warfare. Henderson Field. Japanese warships. One of the great battles of the Pacific.

But that name is Spanish.

And there begins our story.

In 1568, a Spanish expedition led by Alvaro de Mendana reached the Solomon Islands. One of his officers, Pedro de Ortega Valencia, named the island after his hometown of Guadalcanal, near Seville in southern Spain.

Nearly four centuries later, forces of the Japanese Imperial Army occupied the island in July 1942.

A month later, in August 1942, our 1st US Marine Division landed on Guadalcanal, beginning a brutal six-month campaign against Japan. The island became strategically vital to protecting communications between the United States, Australia and New Zealand.

But there is another Guadalcanal story I find even more fascinating.

In Honiara—the capital and largest city of the Solomon Islands—today stands the Solomon Scouts and Coastwatchers Memorial.

The Coastwatchers operated throughout the Pacific islands, observing Japanese movements and radioing intelligence back to the Allies. Many were Australians, New Zealanders, British, Americans, but they depended enormously upon indigenous islanders who guided them, protected them, carried messages and gathered intelligence—sometimes at the cost of their own lives.

The monument depicts three Solomon Islander scouts surrounding an Australian Coastwatcher, all looking toward the sea.

Admiral William “Bull” Halsey’s words are inscribed there:

“The Coastwatchers saved Guadalcanal and Guadalcanal saved the Pacific.”

Australian Coastwatcher John Keenan put it even more simply:

Without the local islanders, he said, they wouldn’t have lasted ten minutes.

Think about that monument.

Solomon Islanders. Australians. New Zealanders. Americans. British.

Different races. Different nationalities. Different backgrounds.

One enemy. One purpose.

And suddenly it reminded me of another little WWII monument I once told you about.

Grave No. 5 in a cemetery in the Faroe Islands.

There lies Harold John George Haeusler, a 24-year-old New Zealander of German family origins who travelled halfway around the world to fight for King and Country against Nazi Germany and never returned home.

Opposite ends of the Earth.

Same war.

Same lesson.

There are grand monuments to WWII everywhere.

Sometimes the ones I remember are considerably smaller in size but bigger in worth than any grand memorial.

Remember this when the enemies of our Western civilization come to tell you again about class struggle and racial conflict in the US.

We defeated them once—during the Cold War—so don’t let them win over us now.

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