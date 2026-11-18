I haven’t told the world this until today, but many a morning I wake up in the recliner after having slept like a baby there all night.

I love that recliner. It’s more comfortable than any bed I’ve ever tried.

And when it gets chilly, I cover myself with Grandma Clark’s blanket.

It is the warmest woolen blanket you can imagine, hand-knit with love, care and patience. I pull it over myself and somehow feel warm, protected and renewed.

Then sometimes I look at the photograph above.

Grandma Clark’s name was Jane. Before she was Jane Clark, she was Jane Fuge, born in Bay View, Massachusetts. She attended Bradstreet School with her older sisters, Harriet and Agnes.

Look at her.

She’s just a little girl.

She doesn’t know she’ll eventually become a Registered Nurse, a wife, a mother, Grandma Clark.

She certainly doesn’t know that more than a century later someone she never met will be lying beneath a blanket she made, thanking her for keeping him warm.

That thought mesmerizes me.

Grandma and Grandpa Clark died before I had the opportunity to meet them. And yet, because they are talked about so often, I’ve never really felt that they disappeared.

They remain a very present part of the family.

And lately that has made me think about something else.

Perhaps that’s how we remain too.

Someday we’ll all be gone. Yet something we made, something we said, something we wrote, some kindness we showed—or simply the stories told about us—may touch someone we cannot possibly imagine today.

A little girl in Massachusetts could never have imagined me.

And yet Jane Fuge still touches my life.

There is something profoundly important in that: humanity, family, memory, gratitude, history and those extraordinary genealogical bonds connecting people across generations.

They are also part of our Judeo-Christian inheritance: remembering those who came before us, honoring our families and understanding that our lives belong to something larger than ourselves.

So treasure your family.

Tell their stories.

Pray for those who have gone before you, and especially for those alive whom you are disconnected from today. And thank God for the everlasting promise that separation isn’t forever.

I think of my own children.

Perhaps here, surely later there—with the Father—we shall all dance together again.

For now, though, I’m going back to the magic recliner.

And if it gets cold tonight, I know exactly what I’ll reach for.

Thank you, Grandma Clark.

Your blanket still keeps me warm.

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