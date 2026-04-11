ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Bernard J's avatar
Bernard J
9h

Thanks for honest, relevant, and excellent writing Mr. Donahue. Truly inspirational as well for someone like me. I will become a paid subscriber when personal finances allow. That said I am grateful for the good people who contribute here in ways such as this. "Together we stand divided we fall" so the saying goes. I hope God continues to bless you and yours. My usual sign off: WWG1WGA God help US and God bless America.

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Bryan donahue's avatar
Bryan donahue
10h

I live in Southwest South Dakota. Kinda touristy. Kinda rural. Full of people who respect each other, treat everyone with civility, and go about their lives. Not much extreme wealth. Not much extreme poverty. Neighbors help neighbors. Just trying to keep the rest of the world at arms length.

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