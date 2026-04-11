A recent study ranked the happiest cities in America—and the results are revealing.

The happiest place in the country is Washington DC.

Yeah, just kidding. Relax…

It is places like Fremont (CA), Bismarck (ND), Scottsdale (AZ), South Burlington (VT), and Fargo (ND) that top the list. Different regions, different political leanings—but similar outcomes.

These are places where America remained Great, as it used to be in the early 21st century, before the massive polarization that has been pushed on us over the last fifteen years.

So what do they have in common?

Not ideology. Not geography alone. And not any single political party. These cities don’t even share the same size or demographic makeup—which makes their similarity even more telling.

What they share is something more practical: livability.

These are places where daily life works. Where people can build routines without constant friction. Where communities are still visible, not abstract. Where economic stability, manageable size, and social cohesion make a tangible difference.

Weather plays a role—but not in the way many assume. Some of these cities enjoy mild climates. Others endure long, harsh winters. And yet, both rank highly in happiness.

That tells us something important.

People are not chasing perfection. They are seeking balance.

And increasingly, they are finding it outside the largest metropolitan centers.

In the end, what matters most is not turning everything into politics—but preserving a way of life that actually works.

If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

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