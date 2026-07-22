German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is playing a dishonest double game here towards his own people.

Germany is sending two very different messages about Russia.

The first message is directed at the German public.

Russia represents a growing military threat.

Germany must strengthen its armed forces.

Military spending must increase.

Young Germans should be encouraged to serve.

New recruitment incentives are being introduced.

Political leaders speak about building Europe’s strongest conventional military force.

The second message is directed at German businesses.

Prepare for opportunities in Russia.

Maintain strategic relationships in all sectors.

Keep your position in the Russian market—despite the sanctions.

Be ready for the day these are lifted and trade resumes—it’s around the corner.

The contrast is striking.

On one hand, Germans are being told that Russia poses one of the greatest security challenges facing Europe.

On the other, German companies continue attending economic forums in Russia and positioning themselves for future commercial expansion.

A simple question follows.

Which message reflects reality?

If Russia truly represents an existential threat to Germany and Europe, one would expect economic disengagement to continue and perhaps deepen.

If, however, German companies view Russia as a future partner and a very promising future market, the public deserves an honest explanation of how that squares with the increasingly alarmist rhetoric coming from political leaders.

The contradiction becomes even more difficult for Americans to ignore.

For decades, the United States carried a disproportionate share of NATO’s defense burden.

American taxpayers funded the military umbrella under which Europe prospered.

President Trump repeatedly argued during his first term that European countries needed to spend more on their own defense.

At the time, European leaders dismissed the warning—they laughed it off.

Today, most of them are adopting the very policies they once resisted.

But they continue telling their citizens that President Trump is a dangerous warmonger.

It’s positive that Europeans invest properly in their defense—it’s negative that they repudiate the American leader who warned them before the storm.

Europe should be capable of defending itself.

Germany, as Europe’s largest economy, has a special responsibility in that regard.

Yet there is another question that receives far less attention.

While European governments focus enormous political energy on the alleged threat posed by Russia, are they properly assessing the threats already crossing their own borders?

For more than a decade, millions of illegal migrants have entered Europe through routes across the Mediterranean and the Balkans.

But honesty matters.

Europe cannot simultaneously present Russia as an imminent military danger while treating Russia as a promising future business destination.

Nor can European governments continue expecting American taxpayers to shoulder enormous costs connected to the Ukraine conflict while European corporations prepare for the next phase of commercial engagement with Moscow.

The reality is that Germany’s actions reveal something important.

Many European leaders still speak in the language of confrontation.

Many European businesses are already thinking in the language of normalization.

They clearly understand something that politicians are reluctant to admit publicly.

Wars end.

Geography remains.

Russia is not moving.

Germany is not moving.

Eventually the two largest economies on the European continent will trade again.

The question is not whether that day will come.

The question is why so many voices on both sides of the Atlantic pretend otherwise.

Why the elites who will become even wealthier by trading with Russia continue poisoning the well of US and European public opinion against Moscow?

And why American taxpayers were expected to finance a policy of confrontation that many European businesses never truly believed would be permanent.

It’s time to end this charade and protect American national interests.

Let the Europeans continue playing their games—we don’t want any part in them.

It’s time for the US to deal one-on-one with Russia again.

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