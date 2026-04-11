The crisis in the United States since 2020 is not just political.

It is institutional.

Because institutions only function when they are trusted.

And that trust is long gone. Precisely what our enemies—foreign and domestic— wanted.

The case of George Floyd became the foundation of a powerful national narrative:

An innocent man, killed by police brutality, in a clear-cut act of injustice.

That version was repeated endlessly—until it became, for many, unquestionable.

But the problem is this:

That narrative depends on simplifying a far more complex reality.