ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
2h

I have always been perplexed by the claims of genocide *by* Israel. If Israel wanted to completely wipe out the Palestinians, they could do it in less than a day -- without even using their nuclear weapons. The truth is that Hamas strategically places it's terrorist operation centers in civilian areas to maximize their own civilian casualties and blame it on Israel. But the mainstream media seldom reports that fact.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Bernard J's avatar
Bernard J
6h

It is an inescapable truth that Islam is the enemy of Israel and the Western World. The Iranians have not been chanting for peace the last 47 years. Israel cannot stand alone. How do you change a culture that has encapsulated hatred of those that disagree with them? I do not have an answer. Most people do not desire war. The Israelis were driven out of their homeland with Moses. They belong there. The West must realize that this genocide is aimed at all who disagree with Islam. Christians are targets as well. I don't have an answer for this. If Christians and Jews will not stand together against this hatred we will fall. God help US and God bless America. Thank you ForeignLocal.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture