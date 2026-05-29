As fellow Substacker Tanto Minchiata has denounced before, the word genocide is now thrown around so casually that one begins to wonder whether many people still understand what it actually means.

In much of the mainstream discourse surrounding Israel, accusations of genocide are repeated constantly—as though saying the word loudly enough automatically transforms propaganda into fact.

But facts still matter.

And context matters too.

Curiously, many of the same voices that demand “historical context” for nearly every political issue suddenly reject context entirely when Israel is involved.

So let us provide some.

The word genocide itself had to be invented in the 20th century precisely to describe what had been done to the Jewish people in Europe during the Holocaust. It was created to define the systematic attempt to eradicate an entire people from existence.

That historical weight matters.

But the Jewish genocide didn’t happen only in Europe—ancestral Jewish populations, numbering nearly 1 million, were expelled from Muslim-majority countries throughout Africa and Asia after WWII as well, after decades of pogroms, violence and attacks.

Which is why using the term casually as a political slogan is not only inaccurate—it is an abomination, both intellectually and morally.

Since its founding—reinstatement actually—78 years ago, Israel—a country roughly the size of Massachusetts—has endured wars, terrorism, rocket attacks, suicide bombings, kidnappings, invasions, and constant threats from actors openly calling for its destruction.

The human cost inside Israel alone has been devastating:

8,420 bereaved parents.

4,872 widowed partners.

14,430 orphaned children.

This is not abstract grief.

This is the accumulated cost of trying to exist as a nation under permanent threat.

And the broader regional context matters enormously.

The 22 Arab countries collectively occupy a territory roughly comparable in scale to the continental United States and have a combined population approaching 500 million people.

Israel has approximately 9.5 million inhabitants—around 21% of whom are Arab citizens themselves.

That fact alone completely dismantles the simplistic narrative many activists attempt to construct—activists, by the way, who openly endorse genocide aimed at Israelis.

Because the reality of the Middle East is not a story of diversity being destroyed by Israel.

Quite often, it is the opposite.

Israel remains one of the very few places in the region where Jews, Muslims, Christians, Druze, secular citizens, religious minorities, women, LGB individuals, and political opposition movements all openly exist under the same democratic framework.

This does not mean Israel is beyond criticism. No democracy is.

But criticism and demonization are not the same thing.

And words matter.

Especially words like genocide.

Because when language is stripped of precision and turned into political theater, serious moral concepts lose their meaning entirely.

The tragedy of the Israeli-Arab conflict deserves honesty, historical understanding, and seriousness—not slogans designed to inflame emotions while erasing context.

Tales and propaganda are one thing.

Facts are another.

And history shows us that those who build their reality on propaganda— rarely ever achieve prosperity or peace in their lives.

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