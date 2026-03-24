Before entering politics, Abigail Spanberger spent nearly two decades at the Central Intelligence Agency, working in roles tied to managing foreign assets.

She ran for Governor of Virginia as a moderate Democrat.

But now, as Governor, she is backing aggressive gun control measures that many argue run directly into the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. Whether those laws survive the courts is almost secondary. The signal they send is not.

It’s a signal about control.

That’s where her background matters.

Intelligence work is built on managing threats, shaping outcomes, and staying ahead of risk. Those instincts don’t just disappear when someone enters elected office—they come with them.

And that raises a harder question.

Americans accepted the creation of the CIA after World War II because it would operate abroad, defending US interests against foreign adversaries. It was never meant to shape how Americans are governed at home.

So when a former CIA officer takes executive power and pushes policies that expand government control over citizens, people notice. As they should.

Not because of conspiracy.

Because of consistency.

Voters were promised one approach. They are now seeing another.

And in a Constitutional Republic like ours, that gap matters.

A lot.

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