ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Poe's avatar
David Poe
11h

Here in Michigan, our US senator, Slotkin, is former CIA.

Reply
Share
5 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
T.I.H.T.I.M.'s avatar
T.I.H.T.I.M.
11h

Again…….100%.

Here in UK, Starmer is attempting to bring to fruition policies and projects that he has absolutely ZERO mandate for.

Britons have not been consulted on the vast majority of what his government is doing - and it was all concealed at the 2024 election. Further, very few made a conscious choice of voting Labour - even Starmer lost 50% of the vote in his own constituency - they were just sick of the Tories.

British democracy died in 1997 - and in 2010, the Tories refused to revive it. Worse, they punished the British people for daring to vote for Brexit by flooding the country with illegal immigrants to vastly change our society.

Spanberger is obviously a globalist plant - just as Starmer, Carney, Albanese, Macron and Merz are, like the Clintons, Bush, Obama and Biden…………….it’s why they demonised and tried to kill Trump, and want war on Putin.

Spanberger was elected because she condemned Trump - and enough Virginians were stupid enough to fall for it - she needs watching very closely.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture