From the CIA to the Governor’s Mansion
What Abigail Spanberger’s CIA background means in office.
Before entering politics, Abigail Spanberger spent nearly two decades at the Central Intelligence Agency, working in roles tied to managing foreign assets.
She ran for Governor of Virginia as a moderate Democrat.
But now, as Governor, she is backing aggressive gun control measures that many argue run directly into the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution. Whether those laws survive the courts is almost secondary. The signal they send is not.
It’s a signal about control.
That’s where her background matters.
Intelligence work is built on managing threats, shaping outcomes, and staying ahead of risk. Those instincts don’t just disappear when someone enters elected office—they come with them.
And that raises a harder question.
Americans accepted the creation of the CIA after World War II because it would operate abroad, defending US interests against foreign adversaries. It was never meant to shape how Americans are governed at home.
So when a former CIA officer takes executive power and pushes policies that expand government control over citizens, people notice. As they should.
Not because of conspiracy.
Because of consistency.
Voters were promised one approach. They are now seeing another.
And in a Constitutional Republic like ours, that gap matters.
A lot.
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Here in Michigan, our US senator, Slotkin, is former CIA.
Again…….100%.
Here in UK, Starmer is attempting to bring to fruition policies and projects that he has absolutely ZERO mandate for.
Britons have not been consulted on the vast majority of what his government is doing - and it was all concealed at the 2024 election. Further, very few made a conscious choice of voting Labour - even Starmer lost 50% of the vote in his own constituency - they were just sick of the Tories.
British democracy died in 1997 - and in 2010, the Tories refused to revive it. Worse, they punished the British people for daring to vote for Brexit by flooding the country with illegal immigrants to vastly change our society.
Spanberger is obviously a globalist plant - just as Starmer, Carney, Albanese, Macron and Merz are, like the Clintons, Bush, Obama and Biden…………….it’s why they demonised and tried to kill Trump, and want war on Putin.
Spanberger was elected because she condemned Trump - and enough Virginians were stupid enough to fall for it - she needs watching very closely.