The Continental Navy frigate USS Confederacy from the American Revolutionary War (1775-1783), painted in 1965 by Willian Nowland Van Powell.

My beloved friend David—whom I call my brother—sent me a message a few days ago:

“To my brother who loves history, I looked this up today and it made me think of you. 17th century and today we still use this term. Take care brother, love you.”

What had David discovered?

“From stem to stern.”

We’ve probably all heard the expression.

Search a house from stem to stern.

Clean something from stem to stern.

Inspect an organization from stem to stern.

We understand instinctively what it means:

The whole thing. From one end to the other.

But why stem?

Why stern?

The answer takes us back to the great sailing ships of the 17th century.

The stem was the strong upright or curved timber rising at the front of a wooden ship—the bow.

The stern was the rear.

So if a sailor went “from stem to stern,” he had literally travelled the entire length of his ship.

And somehow those few words escaped the wooden decks, ropes, sails and salt water of another century.

They came ashore.

They survived steamships.

Railroads.

Automobiles.

Airplanes.

Two World Wars.

They crossed oceans and generations.

And we’re still saying them today—at least those of us who still speak English.

That’s one of the things I love most about history.

We tend to imagine it behind us.

It isn’t.

History hides everywhere.

In our institutions.

Our traditions.

Our buildings.

Our names.

Even in the words coming out of our mouths.

Someone aboard a wooden sailing ship four centuries ago—or fighting in the Revolutionary War we celebrate this year—would recognize an expression David and I could use today.

There’s something rather wonderful about that.

And there’s something else wonderful about having a friend who encounters a little piece of history during his day and immediately thinks:

“This would go well in ForeignLocal.”

He was right.

Thank you, brother.

God bless America—from stem to stern.

Exhibit at the Maine Historical Society of the original flag that likely flew over the USS Confederacy in 1779-1780.

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