ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Christopher Messina's avatar
Christopher Messina
4h

"English, motherfucker! Do you speak it?!"

A line King Edward I could have delivered to his recalcitrant Scots subjects.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
7m

so now that Samuel L Jackson made it big in racist America, do we still owe him reparations????

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