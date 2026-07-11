History often unfolds in ways no novelist would dare invent.

Take Samuel L. Jackson.

Today he is one of the most recognizable actors on Earth and the highest-grossing actor in film history.

But the story behind his family tree is even more remarkable than many of the characters he has portrayed on screen.

Through one branch of his ancestry, Jackson is descended from King Edward I of England, the Plantagenet monarch known as “Longshanks” and remembered in history as the Hammer of the Scots.

Edward died in 1307.

More than six centuries later, one of his descendants, Judge Joel Branham, lived in Georgia.

Branham was a slave owner.

Among his children were descendants born through Matilda Branham, an enslaved woman whose family line would eventually lead to Samuel L. Jackson.

Pause for a moment and consider the journey.

From medieval English royalty.

To the plantations of the American South.

From slavery.

To segregation.

To Hollywood.

It is difficult to imagine a more extraordinary historical arc.

Yet the story becomes even more remarkable.

As a young man, Jackson had no intention of becoming an actor.

He enrolled at Morehouse College intending to study marine biology.

A chance encounter with a student theater group changed everything.

He switched paths.

The potential marine biologist became an actor.

The actor became a star.

The star became a global icon.

Along the way, he developed one of the most recognizable voices in modern cinema and a screen presence that few performers can match.

In recent years, DNA research also revealed ancestral links to the Benga people of Gabon, a connection Jackson embraced when he became an honorary citizen of Gabon in 2019.

And there we find another fascinating layer.

England.

Africa.

The American South.

Hollywood.

All connected through one life story.

That is what makes America unique.

Not because it is perfect.

Not because it is free from historical mistakes—no country on Earth is.

But because it repeatedly allows people to transcend the circumstances of their birth.

Very few countries have produced so many stories that would sound impossible if they were presented as fiction.

Samuel L. Jackson’s journey is one of them.

A descendant of kings and slaves.

A potential marine biologist who became an actor.

A man whose roots stretch from medieval England to West Africa.

And ultimately, an American icon.

Not bad.

Not bad at all.

Only in America.

Stop taking her for granted.

Definitely, one of my favorite actors of all time.

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