ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
6h

I'm over the self-serving, inbred Royals. How many deformed offspring ended up chained in the attic?

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
6h

Talk about The Family Feud. Glad we are about to celebrate 250 years of independence from England

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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