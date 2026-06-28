Prince Franz August Karl Albert Emanuel of Saxe-Coburg and Gotha (1819-1861) wearing the Spanish Golden Fleece, painted by Franz Xaver Winterhalter in 1842.

One of the strangest things about history is how ridiculous details sometimes open the door to profound realizations.

Take the old British wartime song we mentioned in yesterday’s post:

“Hitler Has Only Got One Ball.”

Millions remember the absurd lyric:

“The other is in the Albert Hall.”

Most people laugh and move on.

But ever since childhood, that line always triggered something else in my imagination:

the grandeur of the Royal Albert Hall itself—and the fascinating figure after whom it was named.

The Hall was inaugurated in 1871 by Queen Victoria and dedicated to her late husband, Prince Albert of House Saxe-Coburg and Gotha.

One of my childhood memories was staring at the 1842 official portrait of Prince Albert—above—and feeling almost confused by the interconnectedness of European history.

Here was a German Prince,

married to the British Queen who would become Empress of India,

wearing around his neck the insignia of Spain’s highest dynastic order:

the Golden Fleece.

Even as a child, it made me realize that Europe’s monarchies belonged to a far older and more intertwined civilizational world than modern nationalist narratives often acknowledge.

Albert himself became one of the great dynastic architects of modern Europe. His descendants eventually reached the royal houses of Britain, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Romania, Denmark, Greece, Norway, and beyond.

Even today, many reigning European monarchs descend directly from Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

Which makes the historical irony extraordinary.

A vulgar British wartime joke mocking Hitler unintentionally points directly toward the deeply German roots of Britain’s own royal dynasty itself.

In fact, during World War I, anti-German sentiment became so intense inside Britain that the royal family officially changed its dynastic name from Saxe-Coburg and Gotha to the far more English-sounding “Windsor”—a transformation we explored previously in ForeignLocal when writing about the German Gotha bombers whose attacks on Britain helped politically accelerate that dynastic rebranding.

The irony became even deeper:

Prince Albert himself was the grandfather of the British King, the German Kaiser and the Russian Czar.

In many ways, World War I was not merely a clash of nations, but also a catastrophic civil war inside Europe’s extended royal family itself.

That is what fascinates me so much about European history:

behind wars,

nationalism,

revolutions,

and propaganda,

there often remained an older aristocratic and civilizational network quietly linking the continent together across generations.

Sometimes enemies were cousins.

Sometimes rival nations shared bloodlines.

Sometimes entire wars erupted inside what was essentially a family dispute.

And perhaps that is why history becomes truly interesting once we untangle slogans and national myths.

Because suddenly even a ridiculous wartime song about Hitler can unexpectedly lead us into the hidden dynastic architecture of the world as we know it.

Prince Albert and Queen Victoria’s grandchildren—whose countries went to war against each other in WWI—British King George V, Russian Czar Nicholas II and German Kaiser Wilhelm II.

The United States ended up trapped in this family dispute too, suffering approximately 116,516 military deaths during WWI, with around 204,000 wounded.

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