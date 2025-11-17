Turkish Brigade troops in South Korea (1950).

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out”.

Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (1881-1938).

When the Korean War broke out in June 1950 with North Korea’s Soviet-supported invasion of the South, few could have predicted the enduring international alliances that would emerge from the conflict. As the United Nations called for collective action to defend the Republic of Korea, Turkey responded with one of the largest and most committed troop deployments of any participating nation. Among the 22 countries that sent personnel and the 16 that dispatch­ed combat troops, Turkey distinguished itself not only by the speed and scale of its contribution but also by the deep, long-term bond its soldiers would forge with the Korean people. This military commitment became the cornerstone of a relationship that has since expanded into a multifaceted strategic partnership, reaching into defense industry collaboration, global diplomacy, high-technology development, and major infrastructure projects.

Turkey’s decision to join the UN Command was guided by a mixture of strategic calculation and principled conviction. At the dawn of the Cold War, Ankara sought firmer alignment with the Western bloc and hoped that active participation in Korea would strengthen its credentials as a dependable partner of the United States. This calculation proved accurate: Turkey’s war contribution played a significant role in its eventual admission into NATO in 1952. At the same time, Turkey’s intervention was portrayed domestically as a moral obligation to defend an allied nation and to support a new international security order built around collective action against aggression. The first contingent of Turkish troops—around 5,000 men—arrived in Korea on 19 October 1950. Over the next four years, Turkish forces remained on the peninsula in varying strengths until their withdrawal in the summer of 1954, nearly a year after the signing of the armistice.

The Turkish Brigade was assigned to the U.S. 25th Infantry Division, making it the only formation of its size to remain permanently attached to an American unit throughout the conflict. This integration placed Turkish soldiers at the center of UN operations during some of the war’s most intense and volatile phases. Yet their entry into the theater was not without difficulty. The conditions in Korea were harsh and unfamiliar, and the rapid shifts in the battlefield environment challenged even seasoned military units.

These difficulties became tragically apparent on November 26th, 1950, when a Turkish battalion encountered a column of South Korean soldiers retreating from advancing Chinese forces.