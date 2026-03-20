ForeignLocal fellow traveler Russell A. Paielli recently asked a provocative question: why not deploy Israeli forces directly against the Ayatollahs’ regime inside Iran?

It’s a serious idea—and one that echoes a moment in history when Israel did act far beyond its borders. Precisely 50 years ago.

In 1976, IDF Commandos launched a daring rescue mission at Entebbe (Uganda), where Israeli citizens and Jewish passengers had been taken hostage by terrorists with the support of Ugandan dictator Idi Amin. The operation was precise, bold, and overwhelmingly successful. Nearly all hostages were freed.

Only one Israeli soldier was killed: Yonatan Netanyahu.

He was the Commander of the mission—and the brother of future Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Entebbe became a symbol of what decisive, long-range military action can achieve when objectives are clear, limited, and supported by exceptional intelligence.

But it also highlights the limits of such operations.

A hostage rescue is not a campaign aimed at helping Iranians free themselves from theocratic dictatorship and begin a Free Iran journey. The scale, risks, and consequences are entirely different.

The Netanyahu family embodies that history and those choices. Father Benzion Netanyahu helped shape the intellectual and historical foundations of modern Israel, dedicating his life to the study and defense of the Jewish state. His son Yonatan served his country gallantly and gave his life in one of Israel’s most daring military operations. And son Benjamin Netanyahu has spent decades serving Israel and navigating the burden of leadership in a region where decisions carry existential and historical weight.

Their family story is one of sacrifice, conviction, love of country and responsibility. Precisely all what the enemies of our shared Western culture despise the most today.

Entebbe reminds us 50 years later that bold action definitely has its place.

But so does strategic restraint, as discussed before.

In the words of President Dwight D. Eisenhower, “Plans are worthless, but planning is everything.”

Knowing the difference is what defines successful strategy.

Operation “Epic Fury” is a case in point. 34 would be proud.

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