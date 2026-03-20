ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Russell A. Paielli's avatar
Russell A. Paielli
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I'm sure the possibility of a ground invasion has occurred to Netanyahu. If he has decided against it, then he probably has a good reason. But perhaps he is still waiting for the air campaign to further weaken the regime. We'll find out soon I suppose.

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