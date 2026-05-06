ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Peter Samuel's avatar
Peter Samuel
31m

Perhaps the American administration could help Sri Lanka get rid of the CCP stranglehold on the country known as the Pearl of the Indian Ocean ??

Because Xi Ping hates India, the CCP has gone into every country that surrounds India. Thus Sri Lanka is caught in a vicious trap by the CCP.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
4h

Yes correct

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