ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kip🎗️'s avatar
Kip🎗️
10h

What Jenna Ortega doesn’t know about Israel/“Palestine” could just about fit into the Grand Canyon. She’s a gibbering ignoramus and virtue signaler. F her.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸
Wayne's avatar
Wayne
6h

Can't fix stupid!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Al Ballesteros
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture