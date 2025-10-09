As reported on October 7th, US-born actress Jenna Ortega -the granddaughter of an illegal immigrant from Sinaloa (Mexico)- voiced her admiration for “the people of Palestine”, calling them “her heroes” during a recent public appearance in Paris, praised by the enemies of Israel. When asked who she considers the heroes of today, the 22-year-old star responded, “For me, it’s the Palestinian people. Right now, I feel a deep connection with the people of Palestine. The fact that they continue to raise their voices and make themselves heard — no matter how much the world tries to ignore them — is incredibly important and admirable.”

In recent months, the world has watched the tragic and complex conflict between Israel and Hamas unfold in Gaza. Images of destruction and human suffering have drawn sympathy and outrage alike, sparking for the most part one-sided debates across media, universities, and social platforms. Amid this, Western public figures—including American-born celebrities—have voiced their opinions, often taking sides with Palestinian causes against Israel. While empathy for civilians is natural and commendable, the reality of life under Hamas-controlled Gaza and Palestinian Authority-controlled West Bank raises difficult questions about moral consistency, human rights, and the responsibilities of those who enjoy the freedoms of the United States. These Western freedoms are only enshrined and protected in Israel, out of the whole Middle East.

Gaza and the West Bank: Context Matters

Since 2006, the Gaza Strip has been controlled by Hamas, a terrorist group that emerged during the first Palestinian intifada of the late 1980s. Formed from the Palestinian branch of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas positioned itself as both a political party and a resistance organization against Israel. Terms parroted by Tucker Carlson and most anti-Western actors in 2025. Its founding charter calls for Israel’s destruction and envisions a Palestinian state governed by Islamic law. Yes, no democracy in their worldview at all.

In 2006, Hamas briefly joined the Palestinian Authority after winning national elections, but when the rival Fatah faction refused to accept its victory, the two sides went to war. Hamas ultimately seized control of Gaza, while Fatah retained dominance in the West Bank. The split has left Palestinians divided for nearly two decades—a political and geographic fracture so deep that many observers now describe Gaza as effectively a separate state.

Hamas’s record since taking power has been one of terrorism and internal repression. Its genocidal attacks on Israeli civilians—most tragically the October 7th, 2023 massacre that killed over 1,200 people—have been both condemned and applauded globally. Besides the United States, the European Union, Japan, and Israel all officially classify Hamas as a terrorist organization. Yet Hamas’s victims are not only Israeli. The group has ruled for years over Gaza’s own population through fear, censorship, human rights violations, and the systematic suppression of dissent. Similarly, in areas under Palestinian Authority control in the West Bank, citizens face significant restrictions on political freedoms, with legal systems that often fail to protect children, women and minorities.

Human Rights Under Siege

The contrast between Western liberties—especially in Israel—and life under Palestinian governance is stark. Children are subject to a radical, violent, militant education, and women in Gaza and the West Bank face alarming violations of their rights. Reports show that 51 percent of women in Gaza have experienced domestic violence, while in all areas governed by the Palestinian Authority, a woman’s legal testimony counts for only half that of a man’s. A woman accusing a man of assault, robbery, or rape must find another female witness simply to achieve equal credibility.

Child marriage remains another painful injustice. As of 2017, about 15 percent of girls under 18 in Gaza were married, with 1 percent under 15—roughly four thousand children forced into adult lives before their own adolescence ends. Beyond gender inequality, Palestinian terrorist groups have repeatedly endangered civilians by placing their command centers, storing their weapons and launching rockets from densely populated neighborhoods—near or inside schools, hospitals, mosques, and hotels—violating international humanitarian law and placing innocent lives at risk, by turning civilian buildings into lawful military targets.

To defend or romanticize such a system in the name of solidarity is to betray the very principles of human rights and equality that many Western supporters claim to uphold. Genuine empathy for Palestinians should mean standing with those who suffer under these oppressive conditions—not excusing those who perpetuate them.

The Responsibility of Influence

In today’s media-saturated world, young celebrities like Jenna Ortega wield enormous influence, shaping opinions across generations and borders. Social media posts, public appearances, and interviews can reach millions instantly, often encouraging admiration, imitation, or political alignment.

With that influence comes responsibility. Ortega, like many American-based celebrities, enjoys a society governed by the rule of law, freedom of speech, gender equality, and protections for minorities. Yet when she publicly praises causes or societies where these same basic rights are systematically denied—such as Hamas-controlled Gaza and Palestinian Authority-controlled West Bank—she risks normalizing oppression and antisemitism to her impressionable audience.

Similarly, advocacy for policies that disregard US law, especially supporting illegal immigration, raises questions about consistency. Freedom and prosperity in America are not abstract privileges; they are benefits rooted in a consistent legal and civic framework. Public figures who use their platforms to encourage actions that violate that framework should be aware of the contradictions their statements create, and the implications attached to them.

This is not a call to silence celebrity voices—young artists should be free to express themselves—but rather a reminder that influence comes with accountability. When words have the power to shape minds and inspire actions worldwide, they should align with the principles of human rights, democracy, and respect for the law that underpin the society these influencers benefit from. Illegal immigration is incompatible with them all. It only benefits the cartels and those violating US laws.

Western Sympathy and Moral Blind Spots

The moral tension becomes even more apparent when examining broader Western support for Palestinian causes. Governments, institutions, and media outlets frequently highlight Palestinian suffering, often focusing on casualties from Israeli military operations, but less frequently on the abuses and restrictions imposed by Palestinian authorities themselves.

Celebrities like Ortega join a growing number of high-profile figures—including Bella Hadid, Susan Sarandon, Mark Ruffalo and sadly many others—whose public statements implicitly condone or overlook authoritarian practices in Gaza and the West Bank. While these voices draw attention to humanitarian crises, they also risk simplifying a complex situation into a binary narrative of oppressors versus victims, erasing the struggles of women, minorities, and dissenters under Palestinian governance.

Genuine solidarity should mean advocating for reforms that seek peaceful coexistence with Israel, protect human rights, support freedom of expression, and empower marginalized communities—rather than aligning uncritically with regimes or terrorist groups that violate the very principles Western societies cherish.

Domestic Reflections: American Values at Home

The conversation about global values mirrors domestic debates about identity, law, and civic responsibility. Recent unrest in US cities like Portland, LA, Seattle, Chicago, Washington DC and New York has exposed tensions between free expression and respect for the rule of law. While peaceful protest is protected by the Constitution, violence and vandalism point to a broader challenge: how to maintain societal cohesion while accommodating diverse, often radicalized, perspectives. Introspection is dramatically needed at the DNC.

Cultural figures and public personalities often influence how young Americans interpret these tensions. For example, spontaneous or symbolic gestures—such as performing our National Anthem in a language other than English or encouraging anger toward Law Enforcement—may resonate with certain audiences but they sadly undermine shared civic values and the much needed respect for our national identity. Celebrating diverse cultural roots may be legitimate and enriching, but public influence carries the duty to respect the principles that unite all US citizens under the law. This is essential to protect our battered Constitutional Republic.

Moral Consistency as a Guiding Principle

At its core, this debate is about consistency. The United States is built on freedoms that are rare in the world: the right to speak openly, vote freely, access justice equally, and live without fear of persecution. Those who enjoy these freedoms bear a responsibility to uphold them—not only domestically, but in how they advocate internationally. Taking them for granted is the first step to loosing them.

Supporting the rights of Palestinians, opposing violence, and criticizing human-rights abuses are all morally defensible actions. But endorsing societies or terrorist movements that systematically deny these Western rights is an unacceptable contradiction. American citizens, and especially influential figures, should ensure that their voices promote the values that have allowed them to thrive: freedom, equality, respect for the rule of law, and accountability. Marxism isn’t compatible with them.

A Moral Conclusion

Empathy and advocacy are vital in a complex world. But they must be grounded in principle. Western societies, and the United States in particular, provide freedoms and protections that are rare and precious. Public figures—celebrities, media personalities, and even governments—have a responsibility to ensure that their influence does not undermine these ideals, either at home or abroad.

When young Americans use their fame to inspire admiration for causes or societies where basic rights are denied, they should be held accountable. Supporting human dignity requires moral consistency: defending the oppressed while refusing to excuse oppression. True solidarity is not selective; it applies universally, across borders and political affiliations, respecting the law, and affirming the values that have made freedom, equality, and justice possible in the first place.

Finally, standing as a US citizen in support of those who chant “Death to Israel, death to America” is equivalent to crossing a red line that should never be crossed without facing serious consequences. Treason is a very serious matter. For those who willfully forget: the First Amendment protects freedom of speech, but it does not protect speech that constitutes treason.