This morning, I published an article about a song by 1980s British band.

I certainly wasn’t expecting to write about another one before the day was over.

But here we are.

This time, the song is French. And instead of Japanese cultural influence, we’re talking about failed immigration, riots, politicians who hide reality and ham.

Yes—ham.

Since October 17th, 2026, France experienced violent disturbances that left looted businesses and renewed questions about national failure and betrayal of public order.

Now, YouTube channel TradiMix has released a satirical song—see below—about the events, reportedly influenced by the musical style of the legendary French singer Gilbert Becaud.

The song describes a real grocery store after looters have ransacked it.

Coffee? Gone.

Whisky? Gone.

Pasta? Gone.

Batteries and razor blades? Gone.

But something remains untouched in the refrigerator.

The ham.

And that’s where the satire begins.

The song asks why—if immigration has nothing to do with the disturbances—the ham was left behind.

The implication is obvious: pork is prohibited by Islamic dietary rules, and the song invites listeners to realize the identity of the looters.

If that isn’t proof of who committed the crimes, I don’t know what more you would need in your investigation. A satirical image now establishes the identity of those who looted France.

The Left, the Greens, the Socialists, the Centrists, President Macron’s supporters and the moderate Right—they all want to keep on rejecting reality and calling “xenophobic” anyone who notices.

France’s political establishment has failed its country—for the whole 21st century so far.

European governments—like Democrats and the RINOs in America—have spent decades discussing immigration from incompatible cultures, integration and coexistence without adequately addressing the problems reality brings to our streets, schools, town halls and lives.

One point is key—we must denaturalize and deport the un-assimilated immigrants who loot and steal, defraud and insult our countries in the West.

But we also must hold accountable those who governed our countries for the last 3 decades.

Those who were tasked to control our borders.

Those who failed to implement our laws.

Those who betrayed us every single step of the way.

It’s time they answer for the civilizational crisis they have created.

There is something wonderfully French about turning such a political controversy into a song.

France gave the world extraordinary music, literature, philosophy and political satire—great ham too.

Now a refrigerator full of ham has become the centerpiece of a musical argument about the country’s future.

The song even says President Trump, President Bukele and the political leaders in Hungary warned us—the French—and they were right.

It’s clear at this point that Madame Le Pen and her followers were right all along too.

The establishment’s answer was to ignore reality, accuse us all of being extreme, radicals, fascists—for calling a spade a spade.

Let these kind, empathetic Leftist activists go now to the refrigerated section of a looted French grocery store.

Let them tell their lies to the ham in its fridge.

It’s time we deport them all—the illegals, the un-assimilated immigrants and the Leftist activists.

You can hide from reality all you want.

But we can’t live like this any longer.

Please think of this when you vote on November 3rd.

ForeignLocal will remain free to read. If you’d like to help me keep writing something new every morning, please become a paid subscriber. Think of it not as buying access, but as supporting a publication you enjoy. Thank you!