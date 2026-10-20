ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Justin Brown's avatar
Justin Brown
6d

Get a pet pig or dog you are safe

Reply
Share
Stacy's avatar
Stacy
6d

Because only Muslim shops survived and the Islamic Jihadists wouldn't touch the pork!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture