Following Hungary’s recent election,

US Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that voters had not been swayed by foreign attempts—“both real and imagined”—to influence their decision.

That phrasing is revealing.

Because it allows two contradictory ideas to coexist.

Foreign influence is real.

Foreign influence is imagined.

Both at once.

Depending on what is needed.

Because when outcomes align with expectations,

influence is rarely discussed.

But when outcomes don’t,

the conversation shifts.

Suddenly, influence becomes visible.

Or it becomes dismissible.

Or it becomes something in between—

real enough to mention,

vague enough to deny.

And that raises a more uncomfortable question.

If influence can be real,

and it can be ignored,

and it can be dismissed—

who decides which version applies?

Because across Europe and the US, pressure does not always look like interference.

It looks like:

incentives

funding

institutional alignment

political signaling

It shapes behavior over time.

Quietly.

Persistently.

Not always in ways that are easy to point to—

but in ways that are hard to ignore once you see the pattern.

So when voters make a choice that runs against the expected line,

the explanation becomes… flexible.

Flexible enough to adapt.

Flexible enough to protect the narrative.

And that is the very point.

Because when a concept can mean everything and nothing at the same time,

it stops being an explanation.

It becomes a tool—directed at you.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

P.S. If you enjoy the my posts, ☕ Support ForeignLocal here.

