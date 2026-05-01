ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
10h

It used to be that to influence something you had to lead by example. Now they have figured out how to lead with language and nothing else. It just don't make sense to me and it shouldn't. Good post buddy.

Reply
Share
Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
20h

They really love to mess with language.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture