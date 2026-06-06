Anti Trump-Vance Protesters waving Mexican and Iranian flags in Bangor, Maine, at the arrival of US VP JD Vance to the event held at Bangor airport on May 14th, 2026.

As Vice President JD Vance arrived in Bangor, Maine, for an event focused on fighting fraud and welfare abuse, protesters gathered outside waving foreign flags.

There were some American flags.

But what caught the attention of those attending VP Vance’s event were:

The Mexican flag—

and the Iranian flag.

Not the Free Iran flag waved by the pro-democracy protesters in Tehran in January—when the brutal regime’s repression reportedly killed 40,000 young protesters—but the flag of the regime of the Ayatollahs.

That detail matters.

Because this did not happen during peacetime neutrality or some abstract geopolitical debate disconnected from American interests.

It happened while the United States remains engaged in a military confrontation with the Islamic Republic of Iran, a regime that for nearly half a century has financed anti-American terrorism, targeted US personnel and allies, threatened Western interests, and openly called for the destruction of America and other nations aligned with the United States.

At roughly the same moment, reports emerged that a California Mayor—Democrat Eileen Wang, of Arcadia—had been convicted in a case involving spying for China. Yet parts of the activist and media ecosystem aligned with the modern Left appeared more interested in minimizing or contextualizing the scandal than confronting the deeper implications behind it.

Taken separately, these incidents may appear unrelated.

Together, however, they point toward a growing crisis of national cohesion inside the United States itself.

A country cannot function indefinitely if large segments of its political class increasingly treat America not as a civilization, a national community, or even a shared historical project—but merely as an administrative structure designed to redistribute wealth, enforce ideological conformity, and sustain endless political grievance.

Citizens in a healthy republic are free to disagree passionately.

That is normal.

But disagreement is not the same thing as emotional estrangement from the nation itself.

Flying the flags of foreign states during moments of conflict—particularly flags linked to governments or movements hostile to American interests—is not perceived by most Americans as principled dissent.

It is perceived as a symbolic rejection of national solidarity itself.

And symbolism matters.

Especially during periods of geopolitical instability, social fragmentation, and declining institutional trust.

The deeper issue here is not even partisan anymore.

It is civilizational.

Because if Americans no longer share basic loyalties,

shared symbols,

shared historical memory,

or even a shared understanding of who “We The People” are,

then eventually the country stops functioning as a coherent national community altogether.

Many Americans increasingly feel that this is the real crisis unfolding beneath the daily political noise.

Not simply policy disputes.

But the slow erosion of a common American identity.

And that development does not benefit us Americans at all.

Democrat Eileen Wang—sworn in as Mayor of Arcadia, California, in February 2026—has been charged with acting as an illegal agent of the People’s Republic of China, which involves following directives from Chinese officials and promoting pro-China content. She has resigned and is expected to plead guilty, facing a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

Do you think Democrat Michelle Wu—the Mayor of Boston since 2021—isn’t doing the same?

Want to support ForeignLocal? Become a paid subscriber today… or buy me a coffee here. Thanks much.