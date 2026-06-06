ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
5h

In China if someone was spying for the USA 🇺🇸, the Chinese government would arrest them and possibly kill them. We cannot allow this spy leave the USA. She needs to be arrested and convicted of espionage and sent to prison for 50 years.

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Trick Henry's avatar
Trick Henry
7h

In contemporary America, money is what binds us together. Economics has always been a binding factor. But as America becomes increasingly multicultural and tribal, money is becoming even more required as a unifier. This is a demoralizing development, but this is how I see it.

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