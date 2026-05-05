A tricky and yet familiar argument is gaining ground.

You hear it more and more:

Being pro-American, Democrats say, should not mean supporting the policies of

Donald Trump.

Being pro-Israel, we are told by the same Democrats, does not mean supporting the policies of Benjamin Netanyahu.

In theory, it sounds reasonable.

Balanced.

Measured.

But it raises a key question.

Is that standard applied consistently?

Because in moments of crisis—especially during conflict—

the distinction between country and government becomes more than theoretical.

It becomes operational.

Decisions are made.

Borders are enforced.

Enemies are confronted.

And those decisions are not made in abstraction.

They are made by governments. Democratically elected ones. Chosen by the citizens to represent them.

So what does it mean to say you support a country,

while actively opposing the actions of the government that represents it in that moment?

Because in practice, the distinction begins to blur.

Support becomes selective.

Alignment becomes conditional.

But there is a limit to that distinction.

You don’t get to claim support while opposing the responsibilities that define it.

Especially when those responsibilities are not optional—

but fundamental.

These were things we didn’t argue about in the past.

That is what has changed.

And that change has consequences.

Because allies do not measure words.

They measure reliability.

And reliability is not built on selective alignment.

It is built on decisive clarity.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

AOC was 4 years old in 1993, when Bernie Sanders started claiming America was “moving very rapidly in the direction of oligarchy”… Get it now?

P.S. If you enjoy the ForeignLocal posts, please consider becoming a paid subscriber “very rapidly”. Your support means a lot and helps keep these stories coming. Thank you! You can also ask buffoon Bernie Sanders to by me a coffee here!