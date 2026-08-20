In June 2026, the largest Spanish naval combat group assembled that year crossed the Atlantic.

Five warships.

Including one massive assault ship carrying museum-piece Sea Harrier jets, military helicopters and amphibious armored vehicles.

Detachments of Spanish and Italian Marines aboard.

More than 2,500 military personnel altogether.

It was truly an impressive display of naval power.

The force participated in major exercises led by the US Navy and some of its ships even joined the celebrations marking America’s 250th Independence Day.

Everything looked magnificent.

The photographs were impressive.

The press releases were enthusiastic.

And yet I found myself asking a simple question.

What exactly were these “allies” preparing for?

Because while Spanish warships were crossing the Atlantic for exercises and ceremonies, our country was facing a real strategic challenge elsewhere.

The Strait of Hormuz.

A place where freedom of navigation is not a theoretical concept but a practical necessity.

If Western alliances exist for collective security, surely that is precisely the kind of place where allies should be visible.

Since 2025, European governments speak endlessly about burden-sharing with us.

Burden-sharing becomes meaningful only when said burden is actually shared.

Yet once again, Europe’s military contribution appeared largely confined to training exercises, conferences, declarations, and carefully staged demonstrations of solidarity.

There is nothing wrong with military exercises.

Professional armed forces must train.

They must prepare.

They must maintain interoperability.

But military power exists for a reason.

Eventually, preparation must connect to reality.

Otherwise, armies become parade units.

Air forces become air-show performers.

And navies become floating theater groups.

The uncomfortable truth is that many European governments have spent decades enjoying the protection provided by American military power while simultaneously reducing their willingness to accept strategic responsibility.

Exercises are easy.

Parades are easy.

Press conferences are easy.

Real commitments are harder.

The difference between capability and willingness has rarely been so visible.

The purpose of alliances is not to organize impressive military exercises.

The purpose of alliances is to confront real-world challenges together.

That is the test that matters.

Because a navy that exists only for exercises is not truly preparing for war.

It is only preparing for the next exercise.

History has a habit of reminding nations that the two are not the same thing.

And when 80,000 Moroccan military-age men assaulted Spain’s border twice this summer, Spain’s Socialist government didn’t move a finger, so really…

Why the military exercises?

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