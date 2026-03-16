A British overseas territory since 1704, Gibraltar is small, rocky, and proud. It is also home to a group of cheeky residents with very special status: the Crown’s Barbary macaques.

These monkeys are the only wild, autochthonous macaques in Europe. Legend says that as long as the macaques remain on the Rock, Gibraltar will stay under British rule.

The British Army takes the prophecy seriously. Officers regularly feed, monitor, and care for the macaques, and when their numbers dwindled during World War II, troops imported more from neighboring Morocco.

The macaques roam freely across the Rock, stealing fruit, hopping across streets, and sometimes giving tourists an unexpected royal greeting.

They are literally subjects of the Crown, protected and pampered. And pretty cute, if you ask me.

Gibraltar has pubs, castles, caves, cannons, and a long history of strategic battles against Spanish armies and fleets. But for many visitors, it’s His Majesty’s monkeys that are the true rulers.

Sometimes, history is less about battles and treaties… and more about cute British monkeys with a Royal mandate. If you ask me, I certainly prefer them over Justin Trudeau or Mark Carney.

British troops of the Royal Gibraltar Regiment on sentry duties in London, UK.

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