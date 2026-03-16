ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
8h

The monkeys probably got more stone's than the British do

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
16h

Foreign Local, thank you for the pick me up that I needed today. Great story.

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