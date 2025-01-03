"The King’s name is a tower of strength - strong, tall, unassailable." - William Shakespeare (1564-1616)

Montenegrin President Jakov Milatovic (right) welcomes Acting NATO Deputy Secretary General Boris Ruge in Podgorica (the capital of Montenegro) in September 2024. Behind them hangs a portrait of Montenegrin King Nikola I, of House Petrovich-Njegosh, who sat on the throne of Montenegro as Prince, from 1860 to 1910, and as King, from 1910 to 1918. (Photo: NATO).

On December 3rd, 2024, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization HQ in Brussels issued a press release saying: “NATO Secretary General meets the President of Montenegro”. It announced that on December 4th, 2024, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte was to meet with the President of NATO Ally Montenegro, Jakov Milatovic, at NATO HQ Brussels.

Yes, I know… you have not heard much ever before about the chap, the country, nor would you know much about why this country is actually in NATO since 2017. Most would be actually unable to even place it on a map. So here it is:

See the red dot on the map of Europe? It marks a country that not many have visited, nor heard of. Montenegro today is a pretty small republic that flies a flag with a coat of arms from when it was a kingdom. A country of little more than 623,000 inhabitants and 5,333 square miles (slightly bigger than the US state of Rhode Island), which lost its independence after World War I despite being one of the victors in the Great War. It regained its independence in 2006, but that’s a story for another time…

The coronation photo below shows the representatives of the Montenegrin royal dynasty Petrovich-Njegosh, which sat on the throne of Montenegro for more than 200 years, first as a principality and since 1910 as a kingdom.

Sitting in the very center of the image are Queen Milena and King Nikola I.

Behind them, standing are (from left to right) Grand Duke Piotr Nikolaievich of Russia, Prince Franz Joseph of Battenberg, Montenegrin princesses Vjera and Ksenija, Montenegrin Crown Prince Danilo, and Montenegrin princes Mirko and Petar.

In the middle row : Princess Milica-Jutta of Mecklenburg-Strelitz (wife of Montenegrin Crown Prince Danilo), Princess Ana of Battenberg, Grand Duchess Milica of Russia, Queen Milena, King Nikola I, Queen Elena of Italy, King Vittorio-Emanuele III of Italy, and Montenegrin Princess Natalija (wife of Prince Mirko).

And seated on the ground are Princess Jelena of Serbia, Princess Marina Petrovna of Russia (daughter of Grand Duchess Milica and Grand Duke Piotr), and Prince Aleksandar of Serbia, who would later reign as King of Yugoslavia. Both Jelena and Aleksandar of Serbia were grandchildren of Queen Milena and King Nikola, through their daughter, the late Princess Zorka of Serbia, married to Prince Petar of Serbia (who reined since 1918 as King of the Serbs, Croats and Slovenes).

This image shows Queen Milena and King Nikola I reviewing the royal troops after the coronation ceremony in Cetinje (then capital of Montenegro).

I find these photos really impressive. When we think about the web of dynastic relations in Europe during the 19th and early 20th centuries, we normally focus on British Queen Victoria and her royal family ties to Germany, Russia, Denmark, Spain, etc. But this mostly unknown Montenegrin royal dynasty reached a key role in Europe, connecting its small country with royal dynasties in Germany, Russia, Italy and Serbia.

Such an accomplishment, just to be absorbed by neighboring Serbia in 1918, when the new Kingdom of the Serbs, Croats and Slovenes got created and the son-in-law of King Nikola, King Petar (the father of Jelena and Aleksandar of Serbia on the photo above) took over Montenegro and sent his in-laws to exile in France. So much for the royal blood ties…

You may be thinking right now, Ok, fine… but why is Al telling me all this today? What is the importance of all this? Smart questions, indeed. It just blows my mind to think that so many human power structures throughout history (kingdoms, republics, multiple other projects…) looked so stable, powerful, unquestionable at some point in history… and just like that, a couple of years later, they were all but gone. This has happened more often that we may even get to imagine. Remember Yugoslavia?

It scares the hell out of me just thinking that hadn’t the Trump-Vance ticket won the election last year, our very own United States of America were headed for their own demise too. In a few weeks we’ll see 47 take office from 46. There’s so much to do ahead. Pray it will all go well… God bless.