ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Layla Mcfadyen's avatar
Layla Mcfadyen
3h

Oh yes really

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Peter Samuel's avatar
Peter Samuel
1h

Diversity is not their strength apparently !! It took decades to find out what Merkel was telling them to do.

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