For months, Europe’s political class has bombarded its citizens with hysterical warnings that Russia is preparing to attack the continent. French generals issue apocalyptic predictions. German ministers insist Moscow may strike NATO by 2029. Spain publishes polls claiming a majority of the population fears war. Britain declares its armed forces must urgently rearm to confront an existential threat.

Mirroring what the NeoCon did years ago in the United States, Europe’s ‘Russia Hoax’ is a fabrication—an orchestrated fear campaign designed to mask the humiliating decline of Europe’s old powers. France, Germany, Spain, and the UK are not truly preparing for a war with Russia. They are struggling to survive their own political and economic failures, and they have chosen Russia as the perfect external villain to justify a frantic return to military spending as a way to kickstart their revival after decades of reckless self-inflicted damage.

The so-called “Russian threat” is nothing more than a lifeline for governments that have run out of credibility, while holding on to old policies that have been proven a failure on and on.