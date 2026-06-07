Turkish President Erdogan and Italian Prime Minister Meloni in April 2025, in Rome.

After President Trump returned to office in January 2025 and forced NATO allies to confront military reality again, European governments suddenly rediscovered the importance of defense spending.

For years, much of Europe comfortably relied on American military power while underinvesting in its own security. President Trump’s pressure changed the conversation dramatically.

But now, once again, Europe appears unable to move in a coherent direction.

Two NATO allies—Turkey and Italy—are offering radically different visions of what Europe’s priorities should actually be.

Turkey has proposed a massive $1.2 billion NATO fuel pipeline project designed to strengthen military logistics across the alliance’s eastern flank. The logic is simple:

war requires fuel,

fuel requires infrastructure,

and infrastructure requires long-term planning.

The proposal reflects growing fears over instability in the Middle East, disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, and the vulnerability of Europe’s energy supply chains.

In essence, Ankara appears to be saying:

if NATO wants to prepare seriously for future conflict scenarios, then energy security and military logistics must become integrated strategic priorities.

Meanwhile, Italy appears to be moving in almost the opposite direction.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is reportedly reconsidering billions of euros in EU-backed defense financing, arguing instead that rising energy costs and domestic economic pressures now require immediate political attention.

Politically, the argument may be understandable.

European voters are exhausted by inflation, energy insecurity, and declining purchasing power.

Strategically, however, the contradiction is glaring.

Europe cannot simultaneously claim that long-term military resilience is existential while politically retreating from defense investment the moment energy prices rise.

Especially when European leaders refuse to comprehend that Europe’s current energy vulnerabilities are directly connected to years of suicidal green policies:

Shutting down domestic energy capacity,

overreliance on unstable suppliers,

ideological energy policies,

and shutting down prospection projects and investments.

Redirecting defense funds toward temporary energy relief now may help certain politicians in the short term.

But it does not solve what needs to be solved.

And this exposes the deeper structural problem inside this ever-expanding NATO:

too many governments,

too many agendas,

too many contradictions,

and too little strategic coherence—if any.

The result increasingly resembles improvisation rather than grand strategy.

And from an American perspective, the broader question becomes unavoidable:

If NATO allies themselves cannot even agree on whether the priority is defense, energy, deterrence, climate policy, domestic subsidies, or geopolitical escalation, then what exactly is the alliance’s long-term strategic direction anymore?

More and more Americans increasingly feel the answer is unclear—even to Europe itself.

In the run up to the NATO Summit in Ankara in July 2026—

can we please get out of this shitshow already?

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