ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
14h

I think there plan now is just to outlast Trump and pray that another globalist shit bag gets in. They see the game Iran is playing and trying to do the same. Get out of NATO entirely and stop voting for globalist shit bags guys that's the only cards America has. Let them be the communist shit bags that they want to be. Islam has taken them over there finished.

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
15h

They need a big daddy.

They want all the power to do anything they want- until they fail

Hey America help us out. Again!

We used to get please. Not so much anymore

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