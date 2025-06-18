The story above is penned by pseudo-journalist Billal Rahman for Newsweek, the propaganda magazine owned by Dev Pragad and Johnathan Davis, reaching 100 million readers a month. They regularly report lies like this one:

“TEXAS MAN WITH TWO US CITIZEN CHILDREN DETAINED BY ICE”

“Texas man” here really means ILLEGAL ALIEN FROM GUATEMALA

“…with two US citizen children” begs to ask how do they know? Because if his wife is here illegally too, the children are actually Guatemalan nationals illegally in the US and the whole family unit should be deported together asap.

The Guatemalan illegal man was driving in the US without a Driver’s License, without insurance either, and had he crashed and injured an American citizen on the road, he would have run away like in far too many similar cases already. He was most surely also working in Texas without a working permit, fueling corruption and illegal activity on many levels.

And yet, Newsweek reports on him as an innocent Texas father, even posting photos of his minor children, in an effort to mislead the public, lie to the American people and turn empathy and kindness into the typical anti-truth weapon of choice of the Left in America.

Far too many cases like this are happening daily in America. A year ago, a drunk foreigner driving under the influence, crashed against a car with a real Maine father and his two children, killing him and traumatizing them forever. Taken to jail in Cumberland County, he was soon released on bail, most probably to fly away back to his country of origin and escape justice in America forever, or probably to return later somewhere else in the US as one of the hundreds of thousands of fake refugees here. But We The People take this, day after day, being accused of racism or xenophobia if we even dare speaking about this unbearable reality.

Good immigrants, the legal and law-abiding ones, those who assimilate and become part of the tapestry that forms our Nation, are certainly a blessing to the US, to any country. But the bad immigrants, those here illegally, not assimilating, violating our laws and killing our fellow citizens, are a plague we cannot tolerate a day more.

It’s time to ask Newsweek what they are really playing at, because it is not information, it is not keeping the public abreast of what’s really going on… it is actually undermining the rule of law, the proper government of the Nation, and putting the American public in danger, while feeding into a rhetoric that fuels manipulation and violence against US Law Enforcement in their much needed efforts to implement our laws, defeat the organized crime cartels fueling illegal immigration, and protect us everywhere. The Democrat party is very much guilty of feeding into this false rhetoric too, aided by fake news publications like Newsweek here.

Don’t fall for this. Support the implementation of our laws. Defend our beloved United States of America from the Marxism, the demagoguery and the illegality that are not compatible with our Constitutional Republic. Protecting America demands we stand against illegal immigration and those encouraging and benefitting from it. It may well be the most important thing we do for our country in this hour of need.