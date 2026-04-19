“Enough of Power”—And Then What?
When moral language shapes outcomes
In recent days, calls have emerged for restraint regarding the Iran war, like they emerged before in relation to the war in Gaza.
Even voices like Pope Leo XIV have urged an end to the conflict, warning against “the display of power.”
It sounds noble.
It always does.
But it isn’t.
Because in moments of conflict, language matters.
And because calls for restraint are not made in a vacuum.
They land in a specific reality—
with specific actors,
at a specific moment in time.
And they have consequences.
In one of my previous posts, one idea stood out:
That demanding certainty—or restraint—at the outset of conflict
can paralyze action.
Not because restraint is wrong.
But because timing is everything.
In war, time is not neutral.
It benefits someone.
It always does.
So the real question is not whether peace is desirable.
It is:
Who benefits from the ceasefire?
Because when calls for restraint emerge
precisely when pressure is being applied,
they do more than express a principle.
They influence the outcome.
And that influence is never evenly distributed.
Oh, no!
Foreign decisions. Local consequences.
Local decisions. Foreign consequences.
Most people don’t even see it happening.
ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.
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Pope Leo XIV is naive and woefully uninformed about the war in Iran. It would only help the Islamic Republic to declare a ceasefire. His Holiness apparently doesn’t know anything about what makes Iran so dangerous. Oh I don’t know, it could be their gender apartheid, ballistic missile program, being the number one funders of terrorism on Earth, persecution of the Kurds, hunt for a nuclear weapon, colonizing of nations all across the Middle East, just to name a few. His Holiness, you are an American from Chicago not an Israeli, Gazan, Lebanese, Yemeni, or Syrian who knows what constant war is like or what it is like to live under Tehran’s hired thugs. You weren’t there on October 7th when Hamas entered Israel with Iran’s financial backing and full blessing and did mass executions of Jews, sprayed playgrounds with bullets, raped young girls, burned whole families alive, beheaded babies, tortured hostages, sacked and looted Kibbutzims, kidnapped hundreds of innocent people including some of your own countrymen, and shot dogs in the head for fun.
So I don’t think you have any right to comment on any of this. Would Leo have called for the Allies to show “restraint” in World War II? Would Leo have called for peace during the Gulf War as the U.S. and it allies sought to expel Ba’athist Iraq from Kuwait? I can just imagine weak-kneed, yellow bellied Leo trying to get our boys to drop their guns before they went overseas to fight the Kaiser in World War I. Restraint and peace are important but at the right time. Now is not that time, not by a long shot! Now is the time for action to cripple the Islamic Republic. Leo has embarrassed himself and the Church with his laughable public statements and many Catholics are embarrassed by him and rightly so. Peaceful negotiations by the way were tried, and failed because Iran never meant it in the first place.