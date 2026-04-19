In recent days, calls have emerged for restraint regarding the Iran war, like they emerged before in relation to the war in Gaza.

Even voices like Pope Leo XIV have urged an end to the conflict, warning against “the display of power.”

It sounds noble.

It always does.

But it isn’t.

Because in moments of conflict, language matters.

And because calls for restraint are not made in a vacuum.

They land in a specific reality—

with specific actors,

at a specific moment in time.

And they have consequences.

In one of my previous posts, one idea stood out:

That demanding certainty—or restraint—at the outset of conflict

can paralyze action.

Not because restraint is wrong.

But because timing is everything.

In war, time is not neutral.

It benefits someone.

It always does.

So the real question is not whether peace is desirable.

It is:

Who benefits from the ceasefire?

Because when calls for restraint emerge

precisely when pressure is being applied,

they do more than express a principle.

They influence the outcome.

And that influence is never evenly distributed.

Oh, no!

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

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