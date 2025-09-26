Our Founding Fathers never actually enshrined English as our official language on the US Constitution (1776), of which next year we shall celebrate the 250th Anniversary, much to the displeasure of all Leftists and TDS sufferers alike…

They never designated English as the official language because -after a brief discussion on whether it would be Dutch or English- it was clear to everyone since 1776 that the United States of America lived, thought and functioned in the language of our initial mother country: England.

Already in the 20th century, but most clearly in the 21st century (given the abusive shift of the Democrat party to the radical Left), it became clear that it was not possible to continue functioning any longer without designating English as the official language of the USA. Dems were not going to support that because their demographic interests had shifted towards embracing the millions of illegals they had opened our borders to. Laws be damned. Legal immigrants be damned. Sovereignty be damned. America be damned. Our future be damned.

Then, as soon as President Trump came back to the White House in 2025 he signed Executive Order 14224, designating English as the official language of the United States. This granted our language the official status it should have always had at the federal level in our country. The rationale is clear: without English proficiency there’s no integration, no melting pot anymore.

President Bush had signed in 2000 Executive Order 13166, aiming to improve access to services for those with limited knowledge of the English language. The results 25 years later are a disaster. Those who came illegally and/or who insist on staying here speaking Spanish, French, Arabic or Swahili (for example) have already melted the pot.

Making it easy for them to function here in their own languages, only made it so much less irrelevant for them to integrate, and it should certainly not be the US taxpayers paying for English language courses for immigrants. Plus don’t get me started with the so-called-refugees.

Refugees? Most who claim to be so today, truly aren’t. I know it very well.

Now, the “mostly peaceful” riots against our laws in LA, Seattle, New York, and other Dem-run cities, launched by the anti-American Left and the Mexican cartels, show us again that this is a real war against our Nation, and we cannot waste a day more without asserting our sovereignty, laws and rules.

Our domestic enemies are plentiful. Just recently, actress Jenna Ortega (California, 2002) called for anti-law enforcement rioters “to be angry”. The granddaughter of an illegal immigrant from Sinaloa (Mexico) is showing clearly who her allegiance lies with. Fellow Substacker

mentioned

as part of the

!

Haute Mess

Just recently also, at the Dodgers Stadium in LA, just before the game, first-generation-American singer Vanessa Hernandez simply decided to perform our National Anthem in Spanish, wearing a t-shirt with the flag of the Dominican Republic, where her family originates from. She hadn’t agreed she’d do that with the LA Dodgers. She just did it: “I just felt like I needed to do it, para mi gente,” (for my people), which obviously is not us, the citizens of these United States of America.

This abuse has to end! No country can survive this lack of respect, this lack of manners, this lack of protocol, this amount of insubordination, insurrection, invasion and cultural hostility! And that’s precisely the goal of our enemies, with their constant attacks against our country, while those attacking us are praised and enriched.

No, the USA is not STOLEN LAND. No, our anthem shouldn’t be sung in Spanish. No, not everyone is welcome here. You want to be welcome? Learn our language and way of life before coming here. Adapt to our way of life: leave the hijabs, the foreign languages and the local daily rituals of your countries of origin there. Sing the “Star-Spangled Banner” in English! Fly our God-blessed flag, Old Glory, with enthusiasm and respect, for crying out loud. Leave your “Palestinian”, Dominican, Ugandan, Somali, Chinese or Mexican flags and prejudices back there, in the old country, and become a proud US citizen.

The options are clear: adapt and integrate, fuse with us, learn our history, our way of life and rules… or get the hell out of here. We are not going to tolerate being taken advantage of any longer, precisely by those who expect to live on welfare while benefitting from the liberties and opportunities Americans have made possible here, in the Land of the Free, Because of the Brave.

Millions of us, citizens of these United States of America, are tired of this. Tired of this ingratitude. Tired of this abuse. Tired of this disrespect. And we won’t tolerate it much longer.

You speak English with an accent? Not a problem, many of us do, and Americans actually love that. But make sure it is English you speak in public here. Those encouraging you not to do so, not to embrace our culture here, aren’t your true friends. They just happen to hate America more than they dislike you.

Hear me out. Give America and yourself a chance. Or go back to where you and “your people” came from, because we are certainly not going to give our country and culture away so that you can keep yours and conquer our land in the 21st century.

USA: LOVE IT or LEAVE IT!

Recommended related reading: