ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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CHRISTIAN BENDA's avatar
CHRISTIAN BENDA
3h

I had completely forgotten that Northern Ireland is still part of the United Kingdom.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Dave's avatar
Dave
4h

Good post buddy. I'm not going to lie i didn't know that thank you. I gave up on that part of the world a couple years ago.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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