Spanish PM Sanchez laughs with two of his Socialist and Communist ministers at the Spanish Parliament in March 2026. (Photo: EFE). One of the leading Communist voices in the European Parliament supporting Sanchez said recently that their political goal was “to replace the racist, fascist Spaniards with naturalized immigrants”. Sounds familiar?

Visa-free travel is built on trust.

It assumes that partner countries maintain secure borders, enforce their laws, and properly identify those entering their territory.

But what happens when that assumption no longer holds?

In Spain, recent reports from police authorities point to serious concerns about the Socialist-Communist government’s handling of large-scale immigration regularization.

According to internal communications, verifying identities and criminal backgrounds in many cases is becoming increasingly difficult—if not practically unmanageable. Reports describe a system under strain, with significant increases in undocumented individuals reporting lost or missing identification, raising questions about how identities can be reliably confirmed.

The implications go beyond Spain and the EU.