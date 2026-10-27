Spanish Legionnaires stand with Brigadier General Terry Tillis, right, and Command Sergeant Major Paul Fedorisin, left, senior leaders of 7th Army Training Command, in December 2025, in Grafenwoehr, Germany. The Spanish Legion team won the US Army Europe and Africa's first-ever Best Drone Warfighter Competition, held at Grafenwoehr Training Area. (Photo: Stars and Stripes). No military drones were used to defend Ceuta in July 2026 when 80,000 illegal aliens coming from Morocco invaded the Spanish territory in northern Africa.

In 2026, everybody wants drones.

The war in Ukraine has transformed the way Western militaries think about them. Once largely associated with surveillance or precision strikes conducted by sophisticated armed forces, relatively inexpensive drones can now find soldiers, destroy vehicles, attack positions and reshape an entire battlefield.

NATO has noticed.

Germany has just announced that it will establish its first dedicated drone regiment in 2027. Eventually numbering as many as 600 troops, it will combine reconnaissance, long-range strikes, electronic warfare, counter-drone defenses and unmanned ground systems. German officials openly acknowledge that lessons from Ukraine are driving the transformation.

America is applying those lessons much closer to home.

The US Army is testing counter-drone systems along the Mexican border, where cartels increasingly use commercially available drones to monitor smuggling routes and American activity. This October, the military announced it had detected 378 drone incursions in just 30 days. Radars, interceptor drones, autonomous weapons and even lasers are being tested or deployed to counter them.

This is no longer simply about fighting wars abroad.

Drones—and defenses against them—are becoming tools for protecting borders and territorial integrity.

Then there is Spain.

Last December, US Army Europe and Africa organized its first Best Drone Warfighter Competition in Germany. Ten teams participated, including American soldiers and NATO allies.

The winner was Spain.

Spanish soldiers from its renowned Legion—based in Ceuta of all places—outperformed every other team, including the Americans, in a competition testing reconnaissance, tactical movement, navigation, accuracy, maneuverability and simulated drone strikes. The best American team finished second.

That tells us something important.

Spain does not lack capable soldiers. Its Armed Forces clearly contain men and women able to master one of the technologies transforming modern warfare.

Yet technology is only a tool.

As I wrote recently about Ceuta, four Spanish soldiers were ambushed there by a group of 30 to 40 Moroccan men. Stones were thrown, a Molotov cocktail was reportedly involved, and the soldiers ultimately withdrew.

The problem was not whether Spain possesses drones or other top military capabilities. Nor was it whether Spanish soldiers know how to fight.

It was whether the political and operational framework allows national power to be used decisively when Spanish territory and Spanish personnel are challenged.

Germany can create drone regiments. We can deploy lasers along our US-Mexico border. Spain can train soldiers capable of beating Americans at drone warfare.

But a drone cannot decide that a border must be defended.

A radar cannot decide that sovereignty matters.

An interceptor cannot decide when enough is enough.

Governments do—perhaps someone can tell that to Socialist Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez.

A military can have the drones. It can have the training. It can even beat us Americans at using them.

None of it can replace political will.

That is—the egregious LACK of political will.

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