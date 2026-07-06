ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dana F Harbaugh's avatar
Dana F Harbaugh
3h

Excellent read. Feed that story into an AI image generator and it could nail that scene of the two old salts telling sea stories over a cocktail or three.

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Deb Nance's avatar
Deb Nance
3h

When I toured Ellis Island there was an audio narrated by Tom Brokaw that you could rent that explained the exhibits. One thing that stuck with me and stood out the most was that people who traveled great distances by ship knew that the water would go bad before they arrived and they would get cholera. They came anyway. The people who settled America were determined.

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