1581 miniature portrait of Sir Francis Drake (1540-1596) by painter Nicholas Hilliard.

History is often unfair to pioneers and explorers.

Some return home and become legends.

Others make the same discoveries first, disappear into the horizon, and are largely forgotten.

Spaniard Francisco de Hoces belongs firmly in the second category.

In 1525, while serving aboard the San Lesmes—as part of a Spanish seven-ship fleet on a voyage of discovery to the Pacific Ocean—navigator Hoces was blown south of Tierra del Fuego by a violent storm. The crew reportedly observed open water connecting the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans south of the continent, decades before the passage became associated with English navigator Sir Francis Drake.

Shortly afterward, the San Lesmes vanished.

No confirmed trace of Francisco de Hoces was ever found.

Half a century later, in 1578, Sir Francis Drake entered those same southern waters after another storm scattered his fleet during his circumnavigation of the globe. Drake survived and returned home to fame. The passage eventually became known throughout much of the world as the Drake Passage.

Yet in Spain, the waters are also remembered as the Sea of Hoces.

A quiet reminder that history occasionally remembers the man who got there first.

What fascinates me most is that neither Hoces nor Drake deliberately set out to discover the passage.

The sea discovered them.

Both men were pushed south by storms into waters few Europeans had ever seen.

Both found themselves at the edge of the known world.

And both came face to face with one of the most terrifying stretches of ocean on Earth.

That is perhaps the most astonishing part of the story.

Five hundred years later, despite satellites, radar, GPS, modern weather forecasting, steel hulls, and engines producing thousands of horsepower, the Drake Passage—or the Sea of Hoces—remains one of the most dangerous sea routes on the planet.

The Antarctic Circumpolar Current encounters no continental barrier.

Waves exceeding forty feet are common.

Even modern expedition ships crossing the passage command enormous respect from experienced sailors.

Yet Hoces and Drake faced those same seas in 16th-century wooden vessels using primitive navigation, uncertain charts, celestial observations, and sheer courage.

Their countries spent much of that era competing across oceans, continents, and trade routes.

Yet I suspect the two men would have understood each other immediately.

I like to imagine Francisco de Hoces and Sir Francis Drake sharing a glass of sherry, spreading charts across a wooden table, arguing about currents, winds, and coastlines while exchanging stories of voyages few other men could truly understand.

Because despite serving rival nations, both men had faced storms, oceans, and dangers that only another explorer could fully appreciate.

The ocean does not care about flags—it tested Spaniards and Englishmen alike.

One returned home and became a national icon.

The other never returned home at all.

Yet both helped humanity understand the world a little better.

And I am convinced the oceans remember them both.

Spain commemorated the 500th anniversary of the Hoces discovery expedition by sending the Spanish Navy polar research vessel A33 Hesperides to the Drake Passage/Sea of Hoces in late 2025.

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